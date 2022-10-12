From Jamaican Dancehall to American Hip Hop – Versatile Singer-Songwriter Ejai Soars Upward with Breathtaking Music
Inking a fascinating story of success, EJai is achieving his childhood dream of delivering masterful mixes and curating his own unique sound in Hip HopCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brimming with authenticity and a unique sense of perspective, Hip Hop artist EJai’s music is a class apart. A seasoned and multi-talented singer-songwriter, Ejai remains inspired by a passion for creating his own memorable tracks.
Enveloping audiences with vibes that are fit for everyone and for every occasion, EJai displays impressive command and range when it comes to composition. The artist conjures Dancehall rhythms that are so addictive that they will have listeners lost and hooked to rich Jamaican-themed flavors. Similarly, his Hip Hop tracks exude a charisma and storytelling power that is hard to find in most mainstream artists.
Listeners of EJai’s music will appreciate the artist’s stellar songwriting and lyrical brilliance, alongside a deep understanding of scoring tracks with the right instrumentation. Never stuck on one genre, EJai’s tracks such as “Fast” and the acclaimed albums “Prodigy” and “Prodigy 2” highlight his sharp cadences, vibey flows, and lyrical creativity.
His biggest single to date, “Fast,” charges listeners with a fiery, passionate, and dynamic soundtrack. The single fires up listeners to relish and enjoy the good life and is the perfect soundtrack for a chilled-out road trip or even a mellow, casual drive down the freeway.
With numerous other original and relatable tracks under the works, EJai intends to become a pioneer ‘Jamerican’ artist, sticking to what he does best!
“My music is straight vibes and there are songs for everyone and every occasion. You will never know what to expect with my tracks. I could be rapping on one track then go straight to singing my heart out on the next,” says the artist regarding his musical style.
Stream EJai’s sensational new tracks and explore a whole new style of music! Follow the artist on social media for updates on new releases and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.
Errol “EJai” Allen is a Hip Hop singer-songwriter who was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Hanover, Jamaica. Having been involved with music from a young age, EJai learned how to play the drums beating on his mom’s refrigerator, sang in the church choir, and competed in the JCDC musical arts festival as a child (attaining a number of medals in the process as well).
Later, EJai went on to write his own original music at the budding age of 17. The eclectic artist continued practicing finding his own sound, developing a smooth take on lines, developing rhythmic cadences, and improving his storytelling craft. A truly versatile superstar, today EJai has created music that spans from Jamaican Dancehall to American Hip-hop. He continues to inspire audiences by displaying his wide-ranging skills.
