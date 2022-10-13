Insights Into The Global Delivery Drones Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022”, the delivery drones market size is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth in the delivery drones market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The delivery drones market size is expected to reach $3.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.2%. The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 contributed to the growth of the delivery drones market.

Key Trends In The Delivery Drones Market

Growing technological advancements are shaping the delivery drones market. Over the past few years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business models. For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, became the first US organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens that has a store across 78% of the area of the country within 5 miles reach, which means that almost 80% of the US will be in the range of Wing shipments if and when the technology is more extensively deployed.

Overview Of The Delivery Drones Market

The delivery drones global market consists of sales of delivery drones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture delivery drones. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are function independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at once.

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Drone Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones

· By Weight: Less than 1 kg, 1 kg to 2 kg

· By Application: E-Commerce, Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR), Healthcare, Others

· By Geography: The global delivery drones global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Airbus SE, DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Flirtey, EHANG, Zipline, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, Skycart, FedEx Corporation, Amazon, Wing Aviation LLC, Skycatch, Inc, JD.com, Matternet Inc., and The Boeing Company.



The market report analyzes delivery drones global market size, delivery drones global market growth drivers, delivery drones global market segments, delivery drones global market major players, delivery drones global market growth across geographies, and delivery drones global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

