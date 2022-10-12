Cardiac Valve Market at a CAGR of 11.50% with Applications Analysis and Future Prospects
"Global Cardiac Valve Market" the new research report adds to Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report is spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cardiac valve market which was USD 9.12 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 21.79 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.
The cardiac valves allow blood to flow through the heart in only one direction. Before leaving each chamber of the heart, blood travels via a valve. These valves prevent blood from flowing backward.
Major Key Players: Cardiac Valve Market
Medtronic (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K), Abbott (U.S), Colibri Heart Valve (U.S), On-X Life Technologies Inc. (U.S), TTK (India), JenaValve Technology Inc. (U.S), CryoLife Inc (U.S), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S), Symetis (Switzerland), Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd. (China), Braile Biom�dica (Brazil), Micro Interventional Devices, Incorporated (U.S), Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH (Germany)
Drivers
Rise in geriatric population
The increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, the rising geriatric population, the increasing use of cardiac valves for blood pressure control, and rising levels of investment for the development of advanced and technologically innovative products are some of the factors that will likely boost the cardiac valve market's growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. On the other hand, people's changing lifestyles would enhance numerous opportunities, resulting in the rise of the cardiac valve market over the projection period.
Rise in cardiovascular diseases
The recent rise in the frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and cardiac valve disease has boosted the market's growth. Recently, technology has advanced and improved, which has resulted in improvements in cardiac valve devices, and this aspect is propelling the market forward in the forecast period. The market is also being driven by congenital cardiac disease. People's constantly changing lifestyles are also having an impact, as they are becoming more reliant on outside food and failing to take proper care of their health, which leads to a rise in the number of heart diseases, increasing market demand. In the projection period, the market would be boosted by the merger of various acquisitions.
Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Sedentary lifestyles, irregular eating patterns, and a growing preference for ready-to-eat food have all contributed to an increase in cholesterol and obesity cases. This is a significant market growth element for cardiac valves. A rise in the geriatric population, as well as their vulnerability to various cardiovascular illnesses, is likely to help market growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Cardiac Valve Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Cardiac Valve Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
