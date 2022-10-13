Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the central nervous system drugs market size is expected to grow from $169.11 billion in 2021 to $178.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the CNS drugs market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The central nervous system drugs market is expected to reach $264.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. The central nervous system drugs market will be driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Central Nervous System Drugs Market

Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality. These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services. For instance, in March 2021, SEQENS and Rondol Group had announced a collaboration in formulation research and continuous flow manufacturing for existing, repurposed, or new drugs for oncology, infectious diseases, and central nervous system disorders. In June 2021, DSM and Brains Bioceutical have established a global exclusive partnership to unlock the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids in early-stage drug development. The cannabinoid API market is rapidly expanding, fueled by strong scientific evidence demonstrating cannabinoid's potential in a variety of therapeutic areas, including Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases.

Overview Of The Central Nervous System Drugs Market

The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord. The central nervous system integrates sensory information and instructs the body to respond accordingly. The spinal cord is a channel for signals between the brain and the rest of the body. CNS disorder is a condition in which the brain and spinal cord’s ability to function is affected, hence affecting the body. The market for CNS disorder drugs comprises of drugs that work in different ways depending on the type of disease by suppressing or boosting the brain activities

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS Drugs

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global central nervous system drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Biogen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, UCB S.A., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxosmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Company and H Lundbeck.

