Insights Into The Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022”, the small arms and light weapons market is expected to grow from $11.02 billion in 2021 to $11.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The light weapons and small arms market size is expected to reach $12.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%. Increased defense spending is expected to fuel the growth of the small arms and light weapons market over the coming years.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of small arms and light weapons market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3666&type=smp

Key Trends In The Small Arms and Light Weapons Market

The growing technological advancements are a major trend gaining popularity in the small arms and light weapons global market. Major companies operating in the small arms and light weapons market are focused on developing advanced technology solutions for small arms and light weapons.

Overview Of The Small Arms and Light Weapons Market

The small arms and light weapons market consists of sales of small arms and light weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce small arms and light weapons. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Learn more on the global small arms and light weapons market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Small Arms, Light Weapons

· By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

· By Caliber: 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm

· By End-Use Sector: Defense, Civil and Commercial

· By Action: Semi-Automatic, Automatic

· By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual

· By Geography: The global small arms and light weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Beretta S.p.A., FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, SIG Sauer, Carl Walther GmbH., GLOCK Ges m.b. H, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, SAAB AB, Glock Ges. m.b.H., Browning Arms Company, Heckler and Koch, Sturm Ruger & Company, and Alliant Techsystems.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a small arms and light weapons global market overview. The market report analyzes small arms and light weapons market size, small arms and light weapons global market growth drivers, small arms and light weapons global market segments, small arms and light weapons global market major players, small arms and light weapons global market growth across geographies, small arms and light weapons global market trends and small arms and light weapons global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The small arms and light weapons global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

Military Radars Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-radars-global-market-report

Military Drones Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-drone-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model