Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,637 in the last 365 days.

IFTM students conduct researches and develop ideas for the annual Chestnuts Festival

MACAU, October 12 - This year, the IFTM Year 4 students from the Tourism Business Management programme engaged in an industrial project via their entrepreneurship course to assist a local entrepreneur, James Sun, who established and runs the Best Concepts Planning Limited. This company conducts a series of projects in Macao, including the “Festival Das Castanhas” which is the Chestnuts Festival that will take place for three days on Broadway Hotel’ s food street from 11 to 13 November.

The project was designed and led by the course leader Dr. Fernando Lourenço. At the start of the project, students examined a range of previous academic studies to identify success factors for running festivals and interviewed over 100 locals and tourists to explore their attitudes, behaviour and intentions toward attending festivals in Macao. Many valuable insights were generated and consequently students developed a range of ideas for the Chestnuts Festival with rigorous justifications. Before the project presentation, Dr. Fernando Lourenço arranged a field trip for the students.

The research findings will surely influence the design of the festival and many of the ideas proposed by students will be considered. This mode of teaching is a valuable tool to support local entrepreneurs and the tourism industry as well as to create real-world learning opportunities for IFTM students.

You just read:

IFTM students conduct researches and develop ideas for the annual Chestnuts Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.