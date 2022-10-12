34th Macao International Music Festival concert Long Yu and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will be cancelled English sacred music on show this week

MACAU, October 12 - Due to the epidemic prevention and control measures in Mainland China and to the fact that the artistic group will not be able to visit Macao, the programme Long Yu and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, integrated in 34th Macao International Music Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be cancelled. IC will arrange refunds for those who have purchased tickets for the programme. The recorded programme English Renaissance Polyphony – a survey will be on show as scheduled this week and ticket holders are advised to attend on time.

Spectators who purchased tickets for the concert Long Yu and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, originally scheduled for 15 October, may contact the Macau Ticketing Network until 30 November for refund procedures. For enquiries, please contact the Macau Ticketing Network through tel. no. 28555555 or through email macauticket@kongseng.com.mo.

The “FIMM-tastic Music and Movie Night” will be held in St. Dominic’s Church on 14 October, presenting the recorded concert programme English Renaissance Polyphony – a survey, by The Tallis Scholars for the 34th Macao International Music Festival. The programme is dedicated to English sacred music written for unaccompanied voices roughly in the hundred years between 1550 and 1650. For those who have registered and been admitted to the screening, please present the SMS notification sent by the organiser to collect the tickets from the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from now until 14 October.

In addition, the concert Contemporary Meets Tradition by the Cantonese Music Assembly will be held on 29 October, where young performers of Chinese music from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will perform a list of well-known Cantonese music pieces and the premiere of the Cantonese music composition Sunset Clouds in Autumn in Macao, presenting an image of Cantonese music with Lingnan culture, showing the innovation throughout the transmission of Cantonese music. The concert also offers charity sessions which are open to schools and welfare organisations to sign up. The workshop Cantonese Music “Sifoguk”, an extension activity of the MIMF, will introduce the characteristics of Cantonese music and related instruments, such as the qinqin, yehu and xiao. Participants will be invited to perform and exchange ideas with the musicians of the Cantonese Music Assembly. Limited seats are still available and those who are interested may register online via IC’s Activities Registration System (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event) or by calling 8399 6699 during office hours.

The maximum indoor capacity for this edition of the MIMF programmes is limited to 75%. In line with the anti-epidemic guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Bureau, members of the public must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours (self-paid). Those who fail to provide the aforementioned documentation are not allowed to enter the venue and the tickets will not be refunded. In addition, audience members must wear their own face mask, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and crowd control measures on-site. Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please check the 34th Macao International Music Festival booklet (the PDF version can be downloaded at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.