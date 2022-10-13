Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022”, the passenger aircrafts market size is expected to grow from $75.23 billion in 2021 to $84.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The passenger aircraft market is expected to reach $149.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the growth of the passenger aircraft market in the coming years.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of passenger aircrafts market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3664&type=smp

Key Trends In The Passenger Aircrafts Market

The integration of blockchain technology in the aerospace sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the passenger aircraft market. Aerospace companies of all sizes and types understand that blockchain networks can enhance their activities and exchange information securely across multiple realms and touchpoints, from the airline ticket counter to the flight line.

Overview Of The Passenger Aircrafts Market

The passenger aircraft market consists of sales of passenger aircraft, aircraft parts and, related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce passenger aircraft for commercial purposes. The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the aircraft’s warranty period.

Learn more on the global passenger aircrafts market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-aircrafts-global-market-report

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets

• By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft

• By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

• By Carrier Type: Full Service Carrier, Low-Cost Carrier

• By Geography: The global passenger aircrafts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier, Textron, Dassault Aviation, Piaggio Aero Industries, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Avions de transport regional, ATR, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC).

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides a passenger aircrafts global market outlook.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

