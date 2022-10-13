Oncology Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Oncology Drugs Market Report by The Business Research Company covers oncology drugs market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the oncology drugs market is predicted to grow from $199.95 billion in 2021 to $223.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the oncology drugs market forecast, the market is expected to reach $540.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.80%.

Key Trends In The Oncology Drugs Market

Companies in the oncology drug market are investing in targeted therapy, which has proven to be less toxic compared to traditional treatment options. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of these therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Companies in oncology market such as Pfizer, Novartis and Abbvie have understood the importance of this treatment method and are increasingly investing in it. According to a report by QuintilesIMS, 87% of the drugs currently in pipeline constitute of targeted therapy drugs.

Overview Of The Oncology Drugs Market

The oncology drugs global market consists of sales of oncology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oncology drugs to diagnose and treat all types of cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumor, and other different cancer types.

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Lung Cancer Drugs, Pancreatic Cancer Drugs, Breast Cancer Drugs, Prostate Cancer Drugs, Ovarian Cancer Drugs, Colorectal Cancer Drugs, Gastric Cancer Drugs, Kidney Cancer Drugs, Brain Tumor Drugs, Thyroid Cancer Drugs, Skin Cancer Drugs, Bladder Cancer Drugs, Cervical Cancer Drugs, Blood Cancer Drugs, Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global oncology drugs market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceticals.

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of oncology drugs market.

