Oncotelic Awarded BARDA Funding for Development of OT-101 for long COVID

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or “We”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Oncotelic Inc., a developer of treatments for rare and orphan indications, including Parkinson’s Disease, PDAC, DIPG, and COVID, today announced the approval of a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for the development of OT-101 under a project named OT-101 – a transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) therapeutics against long-term effects of respiratory distress post COVID-19.



The scope of the project supported by BARDA includes collecting the long-term clinical data on COVID-19 patients in Peru and Argentina where C001-2020-01 trial was conducted and to demonstrate potential effectiveness of OT-101 against the long-term effects of respiratory distress post COVID-19. The data will be used to design the next clinical trial aiming at demonstrating effectiveness of OT-101 against COVID-19 and long-term COVID-19.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50122C00066.

About OT-101:

OT-101 has completed seven clinical trials including one phase 2 trial in COVID and two phase 2 trials in brain cancer and against pancreatic cancer. It has pediatric designation for a rare form of pediatric brain cancer known as DIPG. There are about 200-300 new cases of DIPG every year in the United States. DIPG most often occurs in children aged 5-10 years old. Treatment options are limited with surgery being contraindicated. Most children do not survive more than 2 years after diagnosis. Currently, the main treatment for DIPG is radiation therapy. Although radiation temporarily improves symptoms in most patients, it is not a cure. Paliative care or quality of life services help patients and families manage pain and other symptoms, promote quality of life, and making difficult decisions including treatment choices and end of life care.

When COVID-19 emerged in China, Oncotelic and Golden Mountain Partners, an affiliate of Dragon and GMP, entered into a research and services agreement in February 2020 to develop and test COVID-19 antisense therapeutics. In March 2020, Oncotelic reported the anti-viral activity of OT-101. The anti-viral activity of OT-101, in an in vitro antiviral testing performed by an independent laboratory, OT-101 has a 50% effective concentration (EC50) of 7.6 µg/mL and is not toxic at the highest dose of 1000 µg/mL giving a safety index (SI) value of >130, which is considered highly active and on par or superior to Remdesivir - a Gilead drug. Unlike Remdesivir, OT-101 targets not only the virus replication but also the virus induced pneumonia and fibrosis. Our Phase 2 trial was completed for OT-101 in South America. This was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OT101 in adult patients hospitalized with positive SARS-CoV-2 and pneumonia. As reported in November 2021, the top line data was positive for safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com.

