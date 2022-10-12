Submit Release
Giyani Announces Senior Leadership Changes

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill Battery Manganese Project” or “K.Hill”), announces that Jonathan Henry has been appointed Executive Chair.

Mr. Henry, previously Non-Executive Chair, will manage a leadership transition period as the Company moves into the next phase of development and towards production. As part of this transition Robin Birchall has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Giyani with immediate effect. With the move of the Chair of the Board to an executive position, the Board has appointed Stephanie Hart, an existing Non-Executive Director, to the position of Lead Independent Director.

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair of the Company, commented:

“Giyani is entering a very exciting chapter in the development of K.Hill, as we start the transition from a developer to a producer. The upcoming delivery of our feasibility study and construction of the demonstration plant, to be commissioned in 2023, are key milestones in this transition.

Having the right leadership team in place as we enter the next operational phase will be critical. The Board would like to thank Robin for his commitment to Giyani over the last five years and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of eight prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair

Contact:

Jonathan Henry
Executive Chair
+44 7798 801 783
jhenry@giyanimetals.com

George Donne
VP Business Development
+44 7866 591 897
gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster
Corporate Secretary
+1 416 453 8818
jwebster@giyanimetals.com 


