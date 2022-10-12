As Economic Questions Loom, PandoLogic Makes Sense of the Noise with New Labor Market Insights Report

Findings Feature Proprietary Data and Research from PandoLogic and The Center for Business and Economic Analysis at St. Norbert College

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today published its first Labor Market Insights Report, created in conjunction with the Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA) of the Donald J. Schneider School of Business and Economics at St. Norbert College. Included in the report are findings related to the U.S. economy, labor market and recruitment metrics, with the first edition analyzing critical matters of GDP, inflation, unemployment rate, wages and more in Q2 2022.



Taking a comprehensive look at today’s employment landscape in the context of recruitment, the report details how economic volatility impacts metrics such as cost per click (CPC), conversion rate (CVR) and cost per applicant (CPA). The report also examines topics of interest as well as some of the indicators of the road ahead to help employers refine hiring strategies. Notably, some of the initial findings include:

Job openings are falling as quits remain steady – The lingering effect of the Great Resignation sees workers continuing to quit their jobs in search of better opportunities despite a decrease in the number of available positions.

Wage growth was outpaced by inflation – The year-over-year growth for average wages was 5.2 percent, while inflation rose by 9.1 percent, negating much of the increase.

CPC rates are softening – While CPC jumped by roughly 32 percent from June 2021 to January 2022, in Q2, this number fell 15.3 percent, ending at $0.77 per click on average.

Hiring continued across most industries – Though employment across most sectors continued to increase in Q2, the retail trade did not rebound as much and sits above pre-pandemic levels by 1.2 percent or 186K jobs.

Work from home does not necessarily mean workers are moving – Data indicated that while 13.4 percent of workers were fully remote in Q2, and another 30.3 percent were in hybrid environments, only 3.3 percent of workers have made or plan to make long-distance moves as a result.



Reflecting on the report, Marc Schaffer, Ph.D., Professor of Economics & Data Analytics at St. Norbert College, explained, “The economy has been sending mixed signals throughout 2022; weak GDP numbers combined with elevated inflation levels and a tight labor market is a recipe for challenges and uncertainty. The labor market has been a source of strength for the economy for most of the year but will be put to the test in the current Federal Reserve policy environment. There continues to be variation across sectors and regions from an employment perspective, while work-from-home trends have begun to settle into their new normal. High frequency recruiting metrics from PandoLogic suggest a possible softening in the labor market on the horizon in line with the broader economy."

Terry Baker, President and CEO of PandoLogic, commented, “Given the rapidly evolving conditions of the last few years, employers must recognize how key factors influence recruiting across industries and geographies. Through this collective effort, accentuated by PandoLogic’s recruitment marketing data, we’ve put together a robust assessment of what happened in the U.S. labor market in Q2 2022. As an ongoing resource, the Labor Market Insights Report offers analysis and actionable information to help employers navigate the path forward.”

Download PandoLogic’s inaugural Labor Market Insights Report [here].

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.





Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for PandoLogic, a Veritone subsidiary kate@devonpr.com Veritone Contact: Lora Metzner Global Results Communications for Veritone veritone@globalresultspr.com Investors Contact: Brian Alger, CFA SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets, Veritone investors@veritone.com