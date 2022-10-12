TEC Mailing Solutions' New Service Addresses Direct-to-Consumer Fulfillment Challenges

Hurricane Ian's Impact on Direct-to-Consumer Pharmaceutical Fulfillment Exacerbates an Already Vexing Challenge.

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEC Mailing Solutions, LLC, launches new service to improve the deliverability of life saving, direct-to-consumer pharmaceuticals to track the changes of new mover data.

Just like the waves of an ocean, the population continues to ebb and flow nationally at the rate of thousands of people per day. The migration has been steadily building in Fort Myers for the last decade and now the flow is retracting, as thousands of misplaced households are on the move in a small region.

No matter how or which way the population flows, it is creating new challenges for cadence-based shippers, those fulfilling subscriptions and more importantly life-saving prescriptions. Residents of Fort Myers who were receiving their medications through the mail will be unable to obtain vital packages.

The best data source to track new residences and address changes is the USPS National Change of Address database, which maintains move update information for the prior 48 months. Providers like TEC Mailing Solutions have unique features for the pharmaceutical industry that apply to anyone who has moved and filed a change of address with the postal service.

"We've been tracking live return data from our Pharmaceutical clients and effectively implementing safeguards to ensure our clients enjoy the best deliverability," explains President Brian Euclide, President of TEC Mailing Solutions. "Returns due to change of address is a billion-dollar problem. This is a challenge we're honored to solve."

There will be lessons learned from IAN. Data will reveal the scale of devastation. Thankfully, there is new thinking and technology from private industry taking these challenges head-on. TEC Mailing's Verify & Confirm™ product stops orders and packages from going to vacant or abandoned homes, buildings and people who have recently moved. Verify & Confirm™ also finds the current address of those who have filed a change of address. TEC Mailing ensures that each address is not only correct and complete but also current, in a first-of-its-kind implementation, specifically for direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical fulfillment.

About: TEC Mailing Solutions LLC is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of name, address hygiene, bulk mail and parcel sortation services for web-to-print, CRM, OEM, ERP, and variable digital printing solutions. TEC Mailing's services are embedded functions in applications to improve workflow or standalone web portals: MailListCleaner®, MailPreparer™, MailPieceTracker™, ParcelPrep™, and Verify & Confirm are available direct or through a network of resell/referral partners and VARs. Privately held, the corporate office is in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Find more information at http://www.tecmailing.com or call 866-379-9437.

