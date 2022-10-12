Capacitor Banks Market is Predict to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 6% by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report appraises the opportunities and current market situation, giving insights and updates about the related segments engaged with the market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research, the global capacitor bank market is expected to grow from USD 3.17 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The capacitor bank market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to the adoption of capacitor banks for power conversion technology across commercial, industrial, and renewable systems. The rise in utilization of capacitor banks in the transmission industry. The growing favorable government policies for the improvement of the capacitor bank market in developing countries. Rapid growth in industrialization has accelerated the investments in the replacement & refurbishment of existing electrical infrastructure. The rise in electricity consumption from Asia-Pacific countries demands capacitor banks. The surge in demand for an efficient power transmission system is causing a rise in the global capacitor bank market.

The capacitor bank is a set of several capacitors of an identical rating connected in parallel or series with each other to stock electrical energy. Capacitor bank permits the factor lag for phase-in shifting towards AC (alternating current) by the resulting bank for efficient power supply. The capacitor bank is utilized to redirect high-frequency noise to the ground in order to prevent the frequency from propagating throughout the system. Increasing control, power factor correction, and optimize the power transmission capability of a capacitor bank is a function of a capacitor bank. The capacitor bank counteracts inductive loading from mechanisms such as transmission lines and electric motors in order to make the load seem to be resistive.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419944/request-sample

The capacitor bank permits developing the voltage stability during peak load and bringing operational efficiency of the supply system, which has propelled the market for capacitor banks. The rise in need and utilization for electricity supply has accelerated the adoption of capacitor banks due to the improved transmission industry. The increase in investments in renewable power generation has spiked the demand for capacitor banks. The investments made in renewable power generation have created a surge in the market for capacitor banks. These are the factors encouraging the global capacitor bank market. High initial investment requirements, fluctuations in the price of raw material, and slow technological development in developing nations are the factors restraining the growth of the global capacitor bank market.

Some notable players of capacitor bank are General Electrics, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, American Semiconductor, Alpes Technologies, Arteche, Aener Energia, Toshiba, and CIRCUTOR. To gain a significant market share in the global capacitor bank market, the key players now focus on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. General Electric and Siemens AG are some of the key manufacturers operating in the capacitor bank market.

Medium [10 kV – 69 kV] segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 44.1% in the year 2020

On the basis of voltage, the global capacitor banks market is segmented into low [<10 kV], medium [10 kV - 69 kV], and high [>69 kV]. The medium [10 kV - 69 kV] voltage segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 44.1% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for power factor conversion technologies across commercial, industrial, and renewable systems. To diminish the loss of power, voltage support, and power factor correction, medium [10 kV - 69 kV] voltage capacitor banks are installed across both outdoors and indoors substations.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/capacitor-bank-market-by-type-metal-enclosed-open-419944.html

Open-air substation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.8% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global capacitor banks market is segmented into the metal-enclosed, open-air substation, and pole mounted. The open-air capacitor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.8% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the large deployment of capacitor banks across utility and industrial facilities to reduce losses and improve power quality. The open-air substation capacitor banks are mounted on an elevating structure that can be configured in parallel or series combinations based on KVAR requirement, system solutions, and system voltage.

Industrial application segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 21.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global capacitor banks market is segmented into the harmonic filter, power factor correction, voltage regulation, industrial application, renewable integration, and data centers. The industrial application segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 21.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the large deployment of capacitor banks across output terminals in order to correct and enhance the power factor by offering reactive current.

Regional Segment of Capacitor Banks Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global capacitor banks market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the Asia-Pacific region owing to rising investments in utility-based electrification networks and industrial development. Fast-paced developing countries like China, Malaysia, and New Zealand are leading in the regional segment due to the upgradation of power capacities, electric infrastructure, and ongoing fund flow towards expansion.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419944

About the report:

The global capacitor bank market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Contact Us