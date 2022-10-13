Aromatherapy Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5837.0 Million by 2033 | CAGR of 12%

Aromatherapy Market

Aromatherapy market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 5837.0 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Aromatherapy Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global aromatherapy market in terms of market segmentation by product, mode of delivery, distribution channel, application, by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global aromatherapy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by mode of delivery into Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, and Direct Inhalation. The global aromatherapy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by mode of delivery into Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, and Direct Inhalation. Out of these, the topical application with a 41.03%highest current market share, garnered the largest revenue in 2022 on the back of increasing inclination toward grooming and personal care products. The revenue generated in 2022 by the skin care segment was estimated to be about USD 6 billion. The global aromatherapy market is estimated to boost growth of the market on the account of increasing demand for aromatherapy in pain management. 8% of the global population suffers from chronic pain while the annual cost of pain management in the U.S is projected to be about USD 600 billion. The global aromatherapy market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 5837.0 million by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 1823.0 million in the year 2022. The high incidence of non-communicable diseases is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. As per the report of the World Health Organization, about 41 million died each year from non-communicable diseases. Regionally, the global aromatherapy market is studied into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these markets, the market in the North America region, with a current highest market share of 42.16% is projected to keep holding the largest market share by the end of 2033. The elevating number of chronic diseases and hypertension is estimated to upsurge the market growth. As per the estimations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 individuals in the U.S suffer from one chronic disease whereas 4 in 10 individuals suffer from two or more chronic diseases. As per the estimations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 individuals in the U.S suffer from one chronic disease whereas 4 in 10 individuals suffer from two or more chronic diseases.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Rising Cases of Hypertension to Drive the Market Growth. About 690 million people have hypertension with no treatment facility, and in 2019, over 80% of the world's population was living with hypertension. It is reported that the use of essential oils was practiced long ago to treat and cure hypertension situations. Even inhaling essential oils such as lavender, neroli, marjoram, and others can decrease blood pressure and stress hormones. A hormone called cortisol is released which causes stress and produces hypertension issues. To suppress that hormone, aromatherapy is used which is estimated to improve the market growth during the forecast period. To suppress that hormone, aromatherapy is used which is estimated to improve the market growth during the forecast period.However, the higher cost associated with aromatherapy and lack of awareness across the globe is expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the global aromatherapy market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global aromatherapy market which includes company profiling of dōTERRAInternational, LLC, Bioanodes SAS, Frontier Cooperative, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Edens Garden, EO Products, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 