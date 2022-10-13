Global Satellites Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Satellites Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Satellites Market Report by The Business Research Company covers satellites market size, drivers, restraints, key players and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Satellites Global Market Report 2022”, the satellites market is expected to grow from $23.15 billion in 2021 to $24.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the satellites market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The satellites global market is expected to reach $31.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. During the forecast period, increasing demand for Direct To Home (DTH) television services globally contributed to the satellites market growth.

Key Trends In The Satellites Market

The launch of Hybrid DTH Set-Top Boxes is gaining popularity in the satellites global market. The Hybrid Set-Top Boxes are something that surfaced as the result of DTH operators trying to bring online content on the TV screens.

Overview Of The Satellites Market

The satellites global market consists of sales of satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce satellites. A satellite is an artificial body placed in orbit round the earth, or another planet to collect information or for communication purpose. The market includes maintenance services provided by aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturers during the equipment’s warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite

· By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Elliptical Orbit

· By End User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others

· By Application: Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration and Verification, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication, Others

· By Geography: The global satellites global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Intelsat, SES S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Millennium Space Systems Inc., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., AAC Clyde Space, Adcole Maryland Aerospace LLC, Alen Space, Blacksky, Blue Canyon Technologies(BCT), Endursat, Exolaunch GmbH, G.A.U.S.S. Srl, Geooptics Inc, Gomspace, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Nanoavionics, Nanoracks, Viasat Inc., Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks and Cobham Limited.

