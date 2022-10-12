The Top Social Media Marketing Agencies In October, According To DesignRush

82% of marketers repurpose content across social channels. DesignRush outlined the best agencies that specialize in social media management and marketing.

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to HubSpot, 82% of marketers repurpose content across various social media platforms and most of them post four to six times a week. However, creating engaging content remains a major challenge for 27% of them.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best social media marketing agencies to help organizations find reliable partners for their social media strategy.

The top social media marketing agencies in October are:

1. BlckPanda - blckpanda.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Marketing, Community Building & Management and more

2. M&P Digital Creative Agency - mcmillanphillips.com

Expertise: Social Media Strategy, Content Marketing, SEO and more

3. Klashtech - klashtech.com

Expertise: Social Media Campaign Design & Consultation, Graphic Design, Web Development and more

4. The Harman Media & Marketing Group - thm2g.com

Expertise: Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, Data Analytics and more

5. Cyrusson - cyrusson.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Digital Advertising, SEO and more

6. Squeaky Wheel Branding & Marketing - squeakywheelbranding.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing & Advertising, Email Marketing, Social Media Management and more

7. Lords Only - lordsonly.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Brand Reputation, Brand Strategy and more

8. 930 Tech - 930Tech.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEM, SEO and more

9. Proleo - proleo.io

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Social Media Support, Copywriting and more

10. Upscalic Marketing - upscalicmarketing.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Writing, Video Marketing and more

11. Highway 61 - highway-61.ch

Expertise: Social Media Management, Social Media Design, Social Media Advertising and more

12. Digitorm - digitorm.com

Expertise: PPC Marketing, Online Media Buying, Social Media Management and more

13. ROI Designs - roidesigns.co.uk

Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Social Media Management and more

14. Digital Hub Sol - digitalhubsol.com

Expertise: SEO Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more

15. SODA Global Marketing - soda-global.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Advertising, Social Media Marketing and more

16. W360 - wdesign360.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Email Marketing, SEO Consulting and more

17. Friends Consulting - friendsconsulting.gr

Expertise: Digital Strategy, Advertising, Social Media Management and more

18. Content Spotlight - contentspotlight.org

Expertise: Content Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Advertising and more

19. WriterArmy - writerarmy.com

Expertise: LinkedIn Marketing, Local SEO, Content Writing and more

20. Webbing Stone - webbingstone.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Community Management, Content Marketing and more

Brands can explore the top social media marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

