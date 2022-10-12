The Top Social Media Marketing Agencies In October, According To DesignRush
82% of marketers repurpose content across social channels. DesignRush outlined the best agencies that specialize in social media management and marketing.
MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to HubSpot, 82% of marketers repurpose content across various social media platforms and most of them post four to six times a week. However, creating engaging content remains a major challenge for 27% of them.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best social media marketing agencies to help organizations find reliable partners for their social media strategy.
The top social media marketing agencies in October are:
1. BlckPanda - blckpanda.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Marketing, Community Building & Management and more
2. M&P Digital Creative Agency - mcmillanphillips.com
Expertise: Social Media Strategy, Content Marketing, SEO and more
3. Klashtech - klashtech.com
Expertise: Social Media Campaign Design & Consultation, Graphic Design, Web Development and more
4. The Harman Media & Marketing Group - thm2g.com
Expertise: Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, Data Analytics and more
5. Cyrusson - cyrusson.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Digital Advertising, SEO and more
6. Squeaky Wheel Branding & Marketing - squeakywheelbranding.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing & Advertising, Email Marketing, Social Media Management and more
7. Lords Only - lordsonly.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Brand Reputation, Brand Strategy and more
8. 930 Tech - 930Tech.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEM, SEO and more
9. Proleo - proleo.io
Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Social Media Support, Copywriting and more
10. Upscalic Marketing - upscalicmarketing.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Writing, Video Marketing and more
11. Highway 61 - highway-61.ch
Expertise: Social Media Management, Social Media Design, Social Media Advertising and more
12. Digitorm - digitorm.com
Expertise: PPC Marketing, Online Media Buying, Social Media Management and more
13. ROI Designs - roidesigns.co.uk
Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Social Media Management and more
14. Digital Hub Sol - digitalhubsol.com
Expertise: SEO Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more
15. SODA Global Marketing - soda-global.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Advertising, Social Media Marketing and more
16. W360 - wdesign360.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Email Marketing, SEO Consulting and more
17. Friends Consulting - friendsconsulting.gr
Expertise: Digital Strategy, Advertising, Social Media Management and more
18. Content Spotlight - contentspotlight.org
Expertise: Content Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Advertising and more
19. WriterArmy - writerarmy.com
Expertise: LinkedIn Marketing, Local SEO, Content Writing and more
20. Webbing Stone - webbingstone.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Community Management, Content Marketing and more
Brands can explore the top social media marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
