Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,651 in the last 365 days.

Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc TT, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per ordinary share, or $2.68 annualized. The dividend is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2022.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006207/en/

You just read:

Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.