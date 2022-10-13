Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the ophthalmology drugs market is predicted to grow from $50.62 billion in 2021 to $56.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.80%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ophthalmology drugs global market is expected to reach $127.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.70%. The expected rise in eye laser surgeries will contribute to the ophthalmology drugs market growth.

Key Trends In The Ophthalmology Drugs Market

Ophthalmology drugs market trends include drug manufacturers increasingly developing ophthalmic drugs with anti-inflammatory agents to ease patient treatment for dry eye syndrome. Anti-inflammatory drugs are widely used for the treatment of the inflammation produced by the dry eye syndrome, with the topical corticosteroid drops being the most common therapy. Corticosteroids can rapidly and effectively relieve the symptoms and signs of moderate or severe dry eye. However, prolonged usage of corticosteroids has seen to produce side effects that include risk of bacterial or fungal infection, elevated intraocular pressure and cataract formation. As a consequence, NSAIDs are increasingly being used as dry eye treatment instead of steroids to minimize the side effects. For instance, Aciex Therapeutics, a US-based pharmaceutical company, is developing NSAIDs which decrease ocular discomfort.

Overview Of The Ophthalmology Drugs Market

The ophthalmology drugs global market consists of sales of ophthalmology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmology drugs to treat eye related diseases. The ophthalmology drugs industry includes establishments that produce pharmaceutical drugs to treat glaucoma diseases, anti- inflammatory and tear stimulating drugs under dry eye medications drugs, and other drugs for treating retinal disorders and allergies. Some of the major ophthalmic drugs include Eylea, Lucentis, Restasis, Vigamox, Azopt, and Lotemax.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication, Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

Geography: The global ophthalmology drugs market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co ltd, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Horizon Therapeutics plc.

