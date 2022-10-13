Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022”, the generic pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $302.39 billion in 2021 to $332.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s generic pharmaceuticals market research the market is expected to reach $426.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers of the generic pharmaceuticals market.

Key Trends In The Generic Pharmaceuticals Market

3D printing technology has the ability to transform the manufacturing of drugs in the generic pharmaceuticals market. 3D printed pharmaceuticals help in improve R&D productivity and deliver new benefits to patients. 3D printing allows the manufacturer to produce drugs with customized size, shape, and texture which is not possible in traditional manufacturing of generic drugs. 3D printing can help the manufacturer to make generic drugs that have different release dates, appearances and taste.

Overview Of The Generic Pharmaceuticals Market

The generic pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of generic pharmaceuticals. A generic medicine is a medication designed to be identical as branded drugs marketed by private companies in dosage form, strength, safety, route of administration, performance characteristics, quality, and intended use. Generic drugs work in the same way as branded drugs in terms of clinical benefits. Generic drugs are manufactured after the expiration of the exclusive rights or patent of the branded drugs. For example, some of the generic drugs in the generic pharmaceuticals market include metformin, metoprolol, acarbose, acebutolol, aztreonam and many more.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapy: CNS, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Genitourinary/Hormonal, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Type: Biosimilar, Simple Generic, Super Generic

• By Drug Delivery: Oral, Injectables, Dermal/Topical, Inhaler

• By Geography: The global generic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, Sandoz International GmbH, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin Limited, Endo International Plc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Apotex Holdings, Fresenius Kabi Ag, Aurbindo Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare, Sanofi, Cipla, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Stada Arzneimittel, Krka Group, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, Valeant, Zydus Cadila, Merck & Co, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Sawai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Services.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of generic pharmaceuticals market. The market report gives generic pharmaceuticals industry analysis and generic pharmaceuticals global market forecast market size, generic pharmaceuticals global market growth drivers, generic pharmaceuticals global market segments, generic pharmaceuticals global market major players, generic pharmaceuticals global market growth across geographies, and generic pharmaceuticals market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The generic pharmaceuticals market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



