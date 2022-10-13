Global Aircraft Engines Market Growth Trajectory

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022”, the aircraft engines market is expected to grow from $36.04 billion in 2021 to $37.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The aircraft engine market is expected to reach $51.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft engine market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Aircraft Engines Market

The integration of 3D printed parts in aircraft engines is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft engines market. Companies are increasingly using 3D printing technology in aircraft engines as 3D printing-based production for aviation to reduce fuel usage and material costs.

Overview Of The Aircraft Engines Market

The aircraft engines market consists of sales of aircraft engines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce aircraft engines. An aircraft engine is a component of a propulsion system that generates mechanical power to run the aircraft. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine

• By Technology: Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid

• By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

• By Application: General Aviation, Business Aviation, Recreational Aviation, Others

• By Geography: The global aircraft engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as General Electric Company, Rolls Royce, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Safran, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, Textron, Hindustan Aeronautics, Klimov, Continental Motors Group, United Engine, Motor Sich, AVIC Aircraft, Aero Engine Corporation of China and Barnes Group.

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of aircraft engines global market.

