Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Military Gliders And Drones Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022”, the military gliders and drones market size is expected to grow from $29.98 billion in 2021 to $35.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military gliders and drones market is expected to reach $61.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. Increasing funding on unmanned aerial vehicles or drones is projected to contribute to the growth of the military gliders and drones market.

Key Trends In The Military Gliders and Drones Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military gliders and drones is gaining popularity in the military drones and gliders market. Top companies in the industry are focusing on designing and developing drones and UAVs with AI capabilities.

Overview Of The Military Gliders and Drones Market

The military gliders and drones market consists of sales of military gliders & drones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce gliders and drones. A glider is a fixed-wing aircraft that flies using naturally occurring air currents. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that is guided remotely or autonomously. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Military Gliders, Military Drones

• By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

• By Application: Search and Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Others

• By Geography: The global military gliders and drones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Schempp-Hirth Flugzeugbau GmbH, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Textron Systems, BAE Systems Inc., Jonker Sailplanes, Leonardo, Boeing, DG Flugzeugbau GmbH and Aerovironment Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of military gliders and drones global market. The market report gives military gliders and drones global market analysis, military gliders and drones global market size, military gliders and drones global market growth drivers, military gliders and drones global market segments, military gliders and drones global market major players, military gliders and drones global market growth across geographies, military gliders and drones global market trends and military gliders and drones global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The military gliders and drones market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

