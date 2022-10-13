Commercial Helicopters Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2022”, the commercial helicopters market is expected to grow from $26.81 billion in 2021 to $28.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The commercial helicopters market is expected to reach $42.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Rising usage of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations are expected to drive the growth of the commercial helicopter market.

Key Trends In The Commercial Helicopters Market

Major companies operating in the industry are focusing on introducing technological innovations to maintain their position in the competitive business environment, which is gaining significant popularity in the commercial helicopters market.

Overview Of The Commercial Helicopters Market

The commercial helicopters market consists of sales of helicopters, helicopter parts, and related services by entities that produce commercial helicopters for commercial purposes. The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the helicopter’s warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Light-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Medium-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopter

• By Number Of Engines: Single-Engine, Multi-Engine

• By Application: Oil and Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement and Public Safety, Other

• By Geography: The global commercial helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airbus Helicopter, Bell Helicopter, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters Inc., Robinson Helicopter Company, Kaman Corporation, Boeing, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Textron Inc., Enstrom Helicopter Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

The market report analyzes commercial helicopters global market size, commercial helicopters global market growth drivers, commercial helicopters global market segments, commercial helicopters market major players, commercial helicopters market growth across geographies, and commercial helicopters market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

