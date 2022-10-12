MENA Nutraceuticals Market Size Increase to $21,048.3 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% by 2028 | Nestlé, Danone Nutri

MENA Nutraceuticals Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraceuticals are food-related items that are also utilised for medical purposes. Because they are derived from food and food extracts, they are also known as bioceuticals. There are numerous Nutraceuticals products on the market that are utilised for a variety of purposes. These products are unregulated in many parts of the world because they are considered food supplements or additives. The need for Nutraceuticals products is steadily expanding.

The global MENA Nutraceuticals market generated $13,051.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach $21,048.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Request More Information on this Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3795

The key cause for the increase in demand for nutraceuticals is growing knowledge of the health advantages of using nutraceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. Furthermore, a growth in athlete participation in sports at the national and international levels is predicted to raise demand for functional beverages.

Growing urbanisation, rising health-care spending, and rising cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity-related disorders are all driving the expansion of the functional food market. Functional foods are high in omega fatty acids, which aid in weight management and blood circulation control.

The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document: Nestlé S.A., Danone Nutricia, Unilever, Bionova Lifesciences, BASF SE, Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kellogg’s, Arla Foods, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Quantum Naturals Ltd., Adcock Ingram, Ascendis Health Limited, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Vital Health Foods, Jamjoom Pharma, Creso Pharma, and ConnOils LLC

MENA Nutraceuticals Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Calcium Supplement Tablets and Gummies

Probiotics Supplement Tablets & Capsules

Collagen Peptide Powder Jar or Sachet

Iron in Tablet and Gummies & Syrup

Folic Acid Tablet

Pyridoxine Tablet

Rocket Seed Oil in Soft Gel

Prenatal Vitamin in Tablet and Gummies

Chaste Berry in Powder and Tablet and Capsule

Natural Eggshell Membrane in Capsule

Melatonin in Tablet

Vitamin C in Tablet

Inositol in Tablet

Whey Protein in Powder and Sachet

Biotin in Tablet

Hypericum perforatum Extract in Capsule

Vitamin D3 in Soft Gel Capsule and Gummies

Omega 3 in Soft Gel and Gummies

Omega 3 Plus Multivitamin in Soft Gel

Gummies Natural Eggshell Membrane in Capsule

CBD

CBD Tinctures

Capsules & Soft gels

CBD Gummies

Others

Others

By Application:

Cancer

Diabetes

Heart Disorders

Hypertension

Obesity

Others

MENA Nutraceuticals Market: Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

(*NOTE: To get customization to your liking you can ADD / REMOVE Key Players, Regions, and any other Segments as you need.)

Click the link to PDF Brochure with Latest Insights

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3795

How Covid 19 Affected the MENA Nutraceuticals Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Impact MENA Nutraceuticals market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, restaurants closed, all indoor/outdoor events restricted, over forty countries’ state of emergency declared, massive slowing of the supply chain, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

In this segment, we will give you the impact of COVID-19, how it affected the MENA Nutraceuticals market, and how it will change the industry’s future depending on the current government, private, and public situations. Our expert analysts keep an open eye on every situation that may change the flow of the industry which will help you make the best possible decision for your enterprise.

The objective of the study is to define the MENA Nutraceuticals market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each region and country involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the MENA Nutraceuticals market.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report )

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3795

Report Coverage:

• Provides a comprehensive understanding of the MENA Nutraceuticals market with the help of informed market outlook, opportunities, challenges, trends, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors, and Porter’s five analysis

• Identifies the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, assesses the future impact of the propellants and restraints on the market

• Uncovers potential demands in the market

• Porter analysis identifies competitive forces within the market

• Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market

• Provides sizes of key regional markets using yardsticks of processes, segments, products, end-user, technology, etc (as applicable)

• Highlights the competitive scenario of the market, major competitors, market share, benchmarking, investments, and merger acquisitions

Why Choose MENA Nutraceuticals Market Report?

• Unbiased conclusions and market insights

• 24×7 customer service available to address client queries

• Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports

• Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies

• A systematic and methodical market research process

Enquiry before buying this premium Report

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3795

About us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed to playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

☛ Contact us:

Mr. Shah

✉ sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: 📞+1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: 📞+44-020-8133-4027

Japan: 📞+050-5539-1737

India: 📞+91-848-285-0837

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle,

WA 98154, USA

🌐 https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com