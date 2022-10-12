MENA Nutraceuticals Market Size Increase to $21,048.3 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% by 2028 | Nestlé, Danone Nutri
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraceuticals are food-related items that are also utilised for medical purposes. Because they are derived from food and food extracts, they are also known as bioceuticals. There are numerous Nutraceuticals products on the market that are utilised for a variety of purposes. These products are unregulated in many parts of the world because they are considered food supplements or additives. The need for Nutraceuticals products is steadily expanding.
The global MENA Nutraceuticals market generated $13,051.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach $21,048.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2022 – 2028).
Request More Information on this Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3795
The key cause for the increase in demand for nutraceuticals is growing knowledge of the health advantages of using nutraceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. Furthermore, a growth in athlete participation in sports at the national and international levels is predicted to raise demand for functional beverages.
Growing urbanisation, rising health-care spending, and rising cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity-related disorders are all driving the expansion of the functional food market. Functional foods are high in omega fatty acids, which aid in weight management and blood circulation control.
The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document: Nestlé S.A., Danone Nutricia, Unilever, Bionova Lifesciences, BASF SE, Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kellogg’s, Arla Foods, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Quantum Naturals Ltd., Adcock Ingram, Ascendis Health Limited, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Vital Health Foods, Jamjoom Pharma, Creso Pharma, and ConnOils LLC
MENA Nutraceuticals Market: Segmentation
By Product Type:
Calcium Supplement Tablets and Gummies
Probiotics Supplement Tablets & Capsules
Collagen Peptide Powder Jar or Sachet
Iron in Tablet and Gummies & Syrup
Folic Acid Tablet
Pyridoxine Tablet
Rocket Seed Oil in Soft Gel
Prenatal Vitamin in Tablet and Gummies
Chaste Berry in Powder and Tablet and Capsule
Natural Eggshell Membrane in Capsule
Melatonin in Tablet
Vitamin C in Tablet
Inositol in Tablet
Whey Protein in Powder and Sachet
Biotin in Tablet
Hypericum perforatum Extract in Capsule
Vitamin D3 in Soft Gel Capsule and Gummies
Omega 3 in Soft Gel and Gummies
Omega 3 Plus Multivitamin in Soft Gel
Gummies Natural Eggshell Membrane in Capsule
CBD
CBD Tinctures
Capsules & Soft gels
CBD Gummies
Others
Others
By Application:
Cancer
Diabetes
Heart Disorders
Hypertension
Obesity
Others
MENA Nutraceuticals Market: Regional Analysis
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
(*NOTE: To get customization to your liking you can ADD / REMOVE Key Players, Regions, and any other Segments as you need.)
Click the link to PDF Brochure with Latest Insights
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3795
How Covid 19 Affected the MENA Nutraceuticals Market
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Impact MENA Nutraceuticals market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, restaurants closed, all indoor/outdoor events restricted, over forty countries’ state of emergency declared, massive slowing of the supply chain, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
In this segment, we will give you the impact of COVID-19, how it affected the MENA Nutraceuticals market, and how it will change the industry’s future depending on the current government, private, and public situations. Our expert analysts keep an open eye on every situation that may change the flow of the industry which will help you make the best possible decision for your enterprise.
The objective of the study is to define the MENA Nutraceuticals market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each region and country involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the MENA Nutraceuticals market.
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report )
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3795
Report Coverage:
• Provides a comprehensive understanding of the MENA Nutraceuticals market with the help of informed market outlook, opportunities, challenges, trends, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors, and Porter’s five analysis
• Identifies the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, assesses the future impact of the propellants and restraints on the market
• Uncovers potential demands in the market
• Porter analysis identifies competitive forces within the market
• Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market
• Provides sizes of key regional markets using yardsticks of processes, segments, products, end-user, technology, etc (as applicable)
• Highlights the competitive scenario of the market, major competitors, market share, benchmarking, investments, and merger acquisitions
Why Choose MENA Nutraceuticals Market Report?
• Unbiased conclusions and market insights
• 24×7 customer service available to address client queries
• Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports
• Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies
• A systematic and methodical market research process
Enquiry before buying this premium Report
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3795
About us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed to playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
☛ Contact us:
Mr. Shah
✉ sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: 📞+1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: 📞+44-020-8133-4027
Japan: 📞+050-5539-1737
India: 📞+91-848-285-0837
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle,
WA 98154, USA
🌐 https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Mr.Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 2067016702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn