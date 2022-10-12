Coated Fiber Market is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coated Fiber Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2022 to USD 11.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing demand from the oil & gas industry is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the coated fiber market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241990284



Browse in-depth TOC on “Coated Fiber Market”

180 - Market Data Tables

60 - Figures

List of Key Players in Coated Fiber Industry:



Dupont (US)

Art Photonics GmbH (Germany)

IVG Fiber Ltd. (US)

Technical Fiber Products Limited (UK)

Fiber guide Industries Ltd. (US)

Conductive Composites (US)

PPG Industries (US)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Newport Corporation (US)



Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Coated Fiber Industry:



Driver: Increased demand from harsh environment-related applications

Restraints: Volatility in raw material prices

Opportunities: Increasing adoption of advanced automotive electronics

Challenges: Maintaining the environmental durability of coated fibers



Key Findings of the Study:



Aluminum segment is the fastest-growing material type in the coated fiber market, in terms of value

Freezing is the fastest-growing coating method in the coated fiber market, in terms of value

Oil & gas industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the coated fiber market during the forecast period



Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=241990284



Aluminum segment is the fastest-growing material type in the coated fiber market, in terms of value



Coated fibers can be broadly classified into four major material types, namely, Aluminum, Copper, Nickel and Others. The aluminum segment accounted for the largest portion of the global coated fibers market share in 2021. Aluminum-coated fibers can withstand temperatures between –269°C and +400°C. In aluminum coatings, specific temperature settings and temperature controls are essential. Aluminum-coated fibers find application in harsh chemical environments, medical, and down-hole sensing for the oil & gas industry. Growth of the oil & gas industry in offshore sites is expected to substantially drive the growth of metal coated fiber market size during the forecast period.

Freezing is the fastest-growing coating method in the coated fiber market, in terms of value



The coating methods in making coated fibers can be broadly classified into four major types, namely, Freezing Method, Electroplating, Electroless Plating, and Others. The freezing method segment held a significant share of the global coated fibers market in 2021. Growing demand for aluminum-coated fiber is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Oil & gas industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period



The various end-use industries of coated fiber include Oil and Gas, Defense & Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication & Data Centers, Research & Development, and Others. Coated fibers are extensively used in the oil and gas industry due to their capacity to withstand very high levels of temperature. They are also widely used in the telecommunication & data centers owing to the rising demand for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronics assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the coated fiber market during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is the largest market for coated fiber in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from the oil & gas sector as well as the defense & aerospace industry and increasing contribution of government and major players for commercializing optical coatings in the region. Moreover, stringent environmental and government regulations, such as Architectural and Industrial Maintenance (AIM) Coatings for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) content limits and the United States Munitions List (USML) that regulate optical technology along with coating exports under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) fuel the market growth for coated fiber.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=241990284



Browse Adjacent Markets: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:



About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com