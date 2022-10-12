InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses TinOne Resources’ Report of Additional Outstanding Results from its Great Pyramid Tin Project, Tasmania, Australia

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV:TORC) (OTCQB:TOTCF) reported additional results from its Great Pyramid Tin Project in Tasmania, Australia. The Great Pyramid Tin project is the company’s most advanced and active project in its portfolio of high-quality tin assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia.



Drilling commenced on April 27th, on the initial program of approximately 5,500 metres, with one drill rig currently operating on site. In addition to the RC and diamond drill results reported here, an additional 662 metres of diamond drilling has been completed within, lateral to, and beneath the historical resource area, with assays pending.

All holes returned tin-bearing intersections and provide strong support for historical drill data.

Outstanding high-grade intersections include:

Hole 22GPRC022 returned 0.45% tin over 15 metres

Hole 22GPRC021 returned 0.37% tin over 11 metres

Hole 22GPDD001A returned 0.23% tin over 23 metres, and 0.22% tin over 26 metres, and 0.45% tin over 11 metres

Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman, stated: “We continue to be extremely encouraged by the results we are returning from Great Pyramid with high grade results being returned from near surface and at depths more than 200 metres below surface.”

The deposit is currently known over a strike length of more than 500 metres with an average width of approximately 150 metres. The depth extent of the deposit is unknown with only nine historical drill holes greater than 150 metres deep. These rare deeper holes encountered encouraging tin mineralization to depths of approximately 300 metres below surface.

TinOne Resources is one of the Inventa Capital (www.inventacapital.ca) portfolio companies.

The shares, which started trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 5th, are trading at $0.075. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.TinOne.ca , contact Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman, at 604-813-3931 or by email at info@TinOne.ca .

