Dental Caries Detectors Market: Taking New Steps to Meet the Challenges and Enter in Industry | ACTEON, DentLight,

Dental Caries Detectors Growth

Dental caries are one of the most common and widespread diseases, which are also referred as tooth cavities or tooth decay.

Dental caries are one of the most common and widespread diseases, which are also referred as tooth cavities or tooth decay.

Leading suppliers are working on offering high-quality, cost-effective, and new technologies using current materials to get a competitive advantage in the market. Leading manufacturers are competing in cost, quality, design, and aftermarket service. With technological skills and investments through partnerships and contracts, the competition is growing and improving.

Market Dynamics

New product launches by key players is expected to drive this market. For instance, in 2015, Dental Carestream LLC, a provider of imaging devices, Cad/Cam software, and also practice management solutions for oral and dental health professionals, launched Logicon caries detector 5.1, which automatically detects dental caries at an early stage and improves display of caries sight. Such technological advancements in detection of dental caries is expected to fuel growth of the dental caries detectors market.

In addition, increasing prevalence of dental caries among people is expected to drive global dental caries detectors market growth. According to a survey conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, untreated caries in permanent teeth has the prevalence rate of 34.1% worldwide.

However, wide availability of products such as fluoride toothpaste, wax, gels, mouthwash used for prevention of dental caries and tooth decay may restrain growth of the market.

Key development

1.In May 2019, KaVo Kerr released the latest version of VixWin imaging software to be integrated with Dexis Carivu, a caries detector based on trans illumination technology.

2.In February 2019, Align Technology, Inc., launched iTero Element 5D Imaging System. The iTero Element 5D scanner is dental imaging system that simultaneously records 3D, intra-oral color and NIRI images.

3.In 2018, Air techniques Inc., a manufacturer of dental equipment, launched Cam X Triton HD. Cam X Triton HD has an intraoral camera head spectra caries detection head. This device helps in detecting and diagnosing interproximal caries without the use of X-ray radiation.

4.In 2018, Ortek Therapeutics, Inc., received 510(k) clearance from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Ortek Electronic Cavity Detection Device (ECD)

5.In 2013, Quantum Dental Technologies introduced the Canary System, the Canary System offers technology for evidence-based detection and monitoring of dental caries without the need for dental X-rays.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Caries Detectors Market

The major players covered in the Dental Caries Detectors Market report are Quantum dental technologies Inc., DentLight Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC., ACTEON group, KaVo Dental, Dexis LLC., and others. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. CMI analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Dental Caries Detectors Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

