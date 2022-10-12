Spain Residential Real Estate Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players 2027

Spain Residential Real Estate Market Analysis

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain Residential Real Estate market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Spain residential real estate market was valued at $128.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $149.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market includes buying and selling of residential properties such as flats, bungalows, and villas.

The Spain residential real estate market was mainly driven by increase in foreign investments. The favorable governmental policies, tourism, and development in industrialization has led to investments in Spain’s real estate market by the foreigners. In addition, tremendous hike in rents of residential properties majorly in cities like Madrid and Barcelona led to good return on investment, which led the buyers with decent income to invest in residential real estate market of Spain. However, due to increase in demand there was excess construction of residential properties that exceeded the demand in the market. This is expected to restrain the market in the past few years. In addition, during the outburst of COVID-19 the hotel and tourism industry was majorly affected.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the Spain Residential Real Estate market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Key Segments Covered

Key Market Segments

By Budget

• Less than $300,000

• $300,001–$700,000

• $700,001–$1,000,000

• $1,000,001–$2,000,000

• More than $2,000,000

By Size

• Less than 49 square meters

• 50–80 square meters

• 81–110 square meters

• 111–200 square meters

• More than 200 square meters

Key Players

• ACS Group

• FCC

• GG Homes

• GH Costa Blanca

• Hamilton Leon

• Housfy

• Miralbo Urbana

• Molina Toro SL

• Sitara Master Builders

• Triton Levante



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Spain residential real estate market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth Spain residential real estate market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.