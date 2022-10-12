With 8.1% CAGR, Semiconductor IP Market Size Worth USD 8.53 Billion In 2029

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Semiconductor IP Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.53 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Semiconductor IP Market, 2022-2029.”





Key Industry Development:

November 2021, Elmos Semiconductor SE partnered with Arm Holdings Ltd to manufacture and design energy-proficient IP processors. Arm Holdings Ltd offered over 200 billion chips intended for advanced computing.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 8.53 Billion Base Year 2021 Semiconductor IP Market Size in 2021 USD 4.58 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 172 Segments covered Design IP; Revenue Source; Core Type; Industry; Semiconductor IP Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Devices Drives Market Growth Continuous Technology Changes and Rising Concerns about IP Theft in Industry Impede Market Growth





COVID-19 Impacts:

Growing Investment in Research and Development in the Semiconductor Industry Assists Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely influenced various industries' markets due to obligatory shutdowns, government constraints, and shutdown of consumer electronics shops and malls. Nevertheless, various semiconductor component manufacturers intended to capitalize in research and development activities for emerging IP products during the pandemic. This produced a colossal demand for semiconductor IP products during the pandemic.





Drivers and Restraints:

Bolstering Demand for Progressive Consumer Electronics Devices to Navigate Growth

Augmenting implementation and advancement of progressive technology-based user electronics across the world have thrusted the global semiconductor IP market growth. These IP solutions are expansively utilized in manufacturing various categories of electronics devices such as smartphones, headphones, wearables, and numerous inventive home products. Wearable devices are developed with the memory and interface IP that invites technology into everyday lives to refine the functionality of things that offer real-time feedback.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Rising Investments by Chief Players

Asia Pacific is predicted to account for the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment by crucial players in the manufacturing of electronics devices in this region.

North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging proliferation of wireless technology and rising 5G technology advancements.

Europe is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR due to augmenting consumer demand for connected devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.





Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the market for semiconductor IP along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

Segments:

Increasing IoT Devices Penetration with Surge in Consumer Electronics Goods Fuels Market Growth

Based on design IP, the market is segmented into interface IP, processor IP, memory IP, and others (verification IP, graphics IP). The processor IP segment is predicted to hold the largest market share as it is expansively utilized in manufacturing consumer electronics goods.

Rising 5G Technology Adoption and Growing Progression of Consumer Electronics Help the Hard Core Segment

The market study involves hard core and soft core based on core type. The hard core segment is expected to hold the largest semiconductor IP market share owing to increasing demand for processors in consumer electronics goods such as laptops, personal computers, and others.

Royalty to Observe High Growth due to Growing Bulk Purchase of IP Products by Electronics Device Manufacturers

The market scope comprises royalty and licensing based on revenue source. The royalty segment is estimated to hold the maximum market share owing to bulk purchases of the semiconductor IPs from the dominating electronics device producers.

Surging Development of Wireless Consumer Electronics Equipment by Pioneering Players to Fuel Market Growth

The market report contains consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, and others (government) based on industry.

Consumer electronics is predicted to hold the largest market share owing to increasing advancements of wireless technology devices and growing development of wireless devices by the chief players.

Geographically, the market is fragmented into five major regions, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America. They are further categorized into countries.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Arm Holdings Ltd (U.K.)

Synopsys Inc. (U.S.)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Imagination Technologies Ltd (U.K.)

Ceva Inc. (U.S.)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

Rambus Inc. (U.S.)

eMemory Technology, Inc (Taiwan)

Silicon Storage Technology, Inc (U.S.)

VeriSilicon Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China)





