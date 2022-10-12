Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2022: Market to Hit USD 1,85,040.3 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithium-ion battery market size was US$ 60,385.6 million in 2021. The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow to US$ 1,85,040.3 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
The demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to expand due to the wide applications of the batteries across various verticals, such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage, and industrial OEMs. The global automotive industry is undergoing a remarkable revolution, with electric vehicles emerging as a life savior in this growing pollution rate. Further, governments are extending their investments in the renewable energy sector in order to control environmental changes and reduce environmental pollution, thereby driving the scope of the lithium-ion batteries market. For instance, the government of California marked its contribution by announcing its decision to halt the sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, which will bring attractive prospects for the electric vehicles market. The decision reflects the government's efforts to cut down 25% of smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles by 2037. On the flip side, the presence of effective substitutes like high-temperature batteries, zinc batteries, flow batteries, etc., may limit the demand for lithium-ion batteries.
Based on Battery Type, Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (Li-NMC) battery is leading
Based on battery type, the Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (Li-NMC) batteries are leading in 2021 by holding the lion's share of 36.2% in 2021. The segment will maintain its lead by growing at the highest growth rate of 22% during the study period, which is attributable to the high specific energy of these batteries that makes them ideal for use in power tools or electric vehicles. Additionally, these batteries are the preferred candidate for electric vehicles and various automotive giants like BMW, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt, etc., use these batteries due to the lowest self-heating rate.
By application, the automotive OEM segment is likely to lead in the global lithium-ion battery market
Based on application, the automotive OEMs segment held an excellent share of 61% in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5%, owing to the growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe. Electric vehicles are gaining significant traction as governments across the globe implement strict regulations on the production and sales of electric vehicles. For instance, the government of India declared a strong EV policy in 2021 in the state of Maharashtra, offering attractive incentives of around US$ 65.53 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity. Additionally, the China Passenger Car Association 2022 report reveals that the purchase of passenger EVs is constantly upscaling in China. The industry recorded an increase of 169.1% in 2021 from 2020, growing to nearly 2.99 million units. Therefore, such efforts are expected to pave the path to a new future for the global lithium-ion battery market. Additionally, the rising efforts by leading industry players like Nissan, BMW, Tesla, Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, and Fiat are expected to reshape the scope of the market. For instance, Panasonic and Tesla were in news recently in August 2022 as the companies inked a joint battery manufacturing venture in Nevada. With the long-time battery partner, Panasonic, Tesla is expected to work on the construction of its Gigafactory in Nevada, which is poised to increase battery production by 10%.
Based on form/design, the cylindrical design segment is leading with the highest market share
Based on the design, the cylindrical segment leads with the highest market share of 45% due to the reasons like ease of manufacturing and excellent mechanical stability. Further, the cylindrical design of the lithium-ion batteries sustains high internal pressures without deforming, which is one of the significant factors reflecting why industry giants like Tesla, LG Chem, and others produce batteries of cylindrical design. For instance, the Tesla plant recorded the production of 2,170 cells in 2018, which are used in the firm's electric vehicles and energy storage system.
Asia-Pacific leads in the global lithium-ion battery market, based on region
The Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery market is expected to expand due to the presence of one of the largest contributors to the electric vehicles market, which is China. China is maintaining its lead in the global automotive market owing to its large manufacturing hubs. Apart from that, the presence of several electronic manufacturers in Asia-Pacific, such as Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), and others, will boost the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players in the lithium-ion battery market include Amperex Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, LITEC Co., Ltd., BYD Company, LG Chem, BAK Group, Amara Raja Groups, Tata Chemicals, TDK Electronics AG, Hitachi Corporation, Sony Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd., and others. Various automotive giants are working on adding more products to their product portfolios through strong partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, General Motors and LG Energy Solution made the announcement in April 2021 related to their plans to construct a lithium-ion battery plant in the U.S. This US$ 3.2 billion electric vehicle battery factory will be the second factory of the Ultium Calls, a joint venture between LG and General Motors.
Segmentation Overview of Global Lithium-ion Battery Market
Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is segmented based on type, power capacity, application, form/design, and region. These segments are further subdivided to get a holistic picture of the market.
Following are the different segments of the global lithium-ion battery market:
By Type:
Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)
Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)
Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
By Power Capacity:
0-300 mAH
3,000-10,000 mAH
10,000-60,000 mAH
More than 60,000 mAH
By Application:
Consumer Electronics OEMs
Smartphones
Laptops
UPS Systems
Smart Cameras
Smart Watches
Smart Glasses
Smart Textiles
Others
Automotive OEMs
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
Others (Service Stations/Dealers)
Energy Storage
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Utilities
Industrial OEMs
Military
Industrial Equipment
Medical
Marine
Telecommunication
Mining
Forklifts
Others
Other OEMs
Aftermarket
By Form/Design:
Pouch
Cylindrical
Elliptical
Prismatic
Custom Design
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South Americas
