Elevated Living's Branded Resident Experience App, Now Live at The Apartments at City Center in Washington, DC

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to exceptional resident experience, it’s a win-win situation.

Elevated Living, the innovative industry leader in property technology, continues to improve and transform the resident experience as a state-of-the-art community and property management art and science. The latest transformation is the innovative (and popular) resident experience app available at The Apartments at City Center in Washington, DC.

“After all, luxury residential buildings should have an effective and unified system of technology, service providers, and resident engagement,” says Konrad Koczwara, Elevated Living’s CEO and Founder. “There was definitely a need in the property management sector. It was basically a mess of different fragmented industries, all trying to force residents to download random apps, slowly deteriorating the resident experience. So, we did something about it.

“Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities, so we developed and launched our unique technology platform, with one ambitious goal: to deliver the best resident experience solution.

Elevated Living is focused and committed to combining technology with human powered hospitality. “Our unique property management app helps the management team optimize the building and, most importantly, efficiently elevates the complete resident experience with an all-in-one platform and a unique and branded resident experience app.

The Elevated Living approach and its unique proptech, resident experience app, is exciting because it focuses on important features like operations, lifestyle services, and resident events---all combined in an all-in-one resident experience app. “It’s a dynamic way to engage and retain residents,” Koczwara explains.

The Elevated Living app is now active and provides City Center, Washington DC residents with an effective and genuinely unique, 5-star resident experience.

And, the feedback is gratifying. “Hospitality is the core of our platform, and we want to provide unparalleled experiences for our residents. Our partnership with Elevated Living is a key component of exceeding resident expectations,” said Tara Geary, Vice President Multifamily Operations, Hines.

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

