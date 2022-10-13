COPD Therapeutics Market to Surpass USD 30 Billion, Registering 4% CAGR by 2022-2031

COPD Therapeutics Market

COPD therapeutics market is estimated to garner revenue of USD 30 Billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast period 2031

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, INDIA, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ COPD Therapeutics Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global COPD therapeutics market in terms of market segmentation drug class, type, age group, end user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global COPD therapeutics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market is segmented by age group into below 5 years, 5-14 years, 15-60 years, and above 60 years. Out of these, the 15-60 years segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031 backed by the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, in this age group. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 21,030,479 (8.4%) adults aged over 18 were diagnosed with asthma in the United States in 2020. The global COPD therapeutics market is estimated to garner revenue of USD 30 Billion by the end of 2031, up from revenue of USD 20 Billion in the year 2021. An unhealthy lifestyle, airborne allergens, irritants, harsh weather conditions, harmful gases, and chemicals, as well as multiple lower respiratory infections in childhood, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of asthma along with the rapid adoption of digital inhalers and combination therapy treatments such as LAMA-ICS, LABA-ICS, and triple therapy are expected to drive global COPD therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.Geographically, the global COPD therapeutics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031 backed by the robust health care industries, comprehensive research and development, strong reimbursement policies, and a wide range of market players in the region. A growing patient population and the increasing incidence of COPD and asthma in the region are expected to drive the regional market during the forecast period. It was observed that in United States, the number of people diagnosed with asthma was 25,257,138 in 2020.For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/copd-therapeutics-market/4210 The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Growing Rates of Tobacco Smoking Worldwide to Drive the Market Growth Direct tobacco use causes approximately 7 million deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Around 1.3 billion people around the world smoke tobacco, and about 80% of them live in developing countries. Approximately 22.3% of the global population consumed tobacco in 2020. Tobacco consumption causes a variety of respiratory diseases. The number of adults smoking tobacco has increased worldwide. By smoking cigarettes, the lungs become less effective at fighting infections, the airways become narrower, and the air sacs enlarge. As a result of these factors, COPD develops. As a result, rising tobacco users are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, respiratory drug-related health complications along with stringent government regulations for COPD treatment are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global COPD therapeutics market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global COPD therapeutics market which includes company profiling of Almirall, S.A, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CHIESI Pharmaceutics S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, and Orion Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global COPD therapeutics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 