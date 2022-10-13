Submit Release
Is attention valuable? The First Crypto Idol Group Was Born Through the SocialFi Fan Economy

BitYard is pleased to be partnered with Dream Idols.

There are too many places that can attract our attention. The level of attention that we spend for free is now able to be converted into a return.

SINGAPORE, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plenty of idol groups exist throughout our world, like BlackPink, and AKB48, but how often do we see an idol group enter the metaverse? As of late, the world’s first metaverse idol group, Dream Idols, is making its debut by incorporating SociaFi fan economics. As an ambitious newcomer to crypto exchanges, BitYard is pleased to be partnered with this extraordinary project.

What exactly are Dream Idols? Dream Idols is the first Metaverse idol group created by X World Games, one of the top three GameFi projects on the BNB chain. Dream Idols features a unique Japanese ACG art style based on existing NFT hero characters from the Dream Card video game series. But, behind the scenes, The Dream Idols will be real! The girls will receive professional singing and dancing training and will be selected based on their unique talents and personalities. A preview of the official Dream Idols storyline will be featured in manga, animation, and novel formats.

The Dream Idols project has many features, such as designing exclusive music and dance productions for the idols, fostering real and virtual interactions, metaverse concerts, and more. The X World Metaverse can be enjoyed in a 360°, multi-sensory experience, fully rendered in a 4K resolution VR environment. Dream Idols can be accessed through various mobile devices and VR sets such as Oculus, Pico, and Vive.

The Dream Idol community will take advantage of SocialFi features to host various events. Fans can grow their fan club and earn income based on their engagement and fan-club size. Idols will reward their fans with the revenue generated, linking the success of individual idols to fan engagement. This will create a dynamic Web3 revenue system that converts attention into profits that are returned to the community.

BitYard is incredibly interested in the concept of a fan economy used by the Dream Idol community. In this digital world, there are too many places that can attract our attention, and now the value of WEB3 attention has become a point worth discussing. The level of attention that we spend for free every day is now able to be converted into a return that can be invested. When we pay more attention to our idols, we can also get benefits. Such a concept of SocialFi is the heart of the Dream Idol project, and our support for this project will also be one of BitYard's steps into the SocialFi space.

Please learn more by visiting https://xwg.games/#/

About X World Games

Founded in 2018, X World Games (“XWG”) aims to build the next-gen decentralized gaming metaverse. X World Games' vision is to build a diversified gaming ecosystem that connects traditional gamers with the blockchain world and invite more game developers into the crypto space by creating and providing the underlying blockchain framework.

With its gaming innovation, crypto game - Dream Card & Hero Card, Metaverse entertainment - Dream Idols, NFT Marketplace and DeFi Pool, X World Games now serves over 2 million registered gamers, and has quickly become the fastest-growing crypto gaming platform in the ecosystem.
X World Games is headquartered in Singapore with a 100+ dynamic team located worldwide.

Please learn more by visiting https://xwg.games.

About BitYard

BitYard is a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform with the most professional services. BitYard provides users a trading solution through Spot, Contracts for Differences (CFDs), Inverse perpetual contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, Grid trading, and Copy-trading services.

BitYard：www.bityard.com
