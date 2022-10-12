Insights on the Acetonitrile Global Market to 2027 – by Type, Grade, Application, End-User, & Region - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acetonitrile market size was US$ 353 million in 2021. The global acetonitrile market is expected to grow to US$ 482.9 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the global acetonitrile market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growing pharmaceutical, agrochemical, specialty chemicals, and laboratory industries are shaping the scope of the global acetonitrile market. Additionally, acetonitrile's HPLC applications and its use in the production of epoxy hardeners and agrochemicals are outlining the potential of the overall market. Acetonitrile is also used as a key solvent in the development of antibiotics and in the casting and moulding of plastic materials as they have ideal chemical properties like low viscosity and low freezing point. Furthermore, the fact that acetonitrile consumption is growing steadily, owing to the high use of pesticide residues in the agriculture domain, will bring attractive growth prospects for the market.
However, the global acetonitrile market is hampered by the factors like the growing popularity of new substitutes like prionil, methanol, ethanol, and others. These substitutes are more cost-effective and have lesser drawbacks as compared to acetonitrile, which may result in lesser health risks, such as fatal cyanide poisoning and respiratory and central nervous system diseases due to excessive exposure. Therefore, the toxic nature of acetonitrile may limit its use in the coming years.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Acetonitrile Market
The COVID-19 pandemic complicated the growth of the acetonitrile market, owing to the sharp loss of the petrochemical and agriculture industries. The demand for acetonitrile from these industries abruptly slowed down. However, the pharmaceutical industries operated at full capacities, which positively influenced the demand for acetonitrile.
On the basis of type, the solvent type segment leads with the highest growth rate.
On the basis of type, the solvent type segment is expected to lead with the highest growth rate of 5.1% during the study period. It is owing to the rising use of solvents in the purification of wool resins. Apart from that, it also finds applications in polymers spinning, casting, and HPLC, which will boost the growth of the solvent segment in the acetonitrile market.
Based on the Grade (Purity) segment, 99.90% segment leads with the highest market share.
On the basis of grade (purity), the acetonitrile market is expected to witness the highest growth in the 99.90% segment. The 99.90% segment is anticipated to obtain an excellent share of 43% by 2027 owing to the rising HPLC application techniques and the superior purity of the product, making it an ideal choice for the end-users.
Based on Application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to maintain its lead
On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4%, owing to the growing demand for the recrystallization of drugs. Further, the growth of the segment is backed by high investment and expenditures poured by government bodies and pharma manufacturers. For instance, Ineos (London), in April 2022, announced its plan to develop a world-scale acetonitrile production facility, which will be located at its operating site in Köln, Germany. The facility is anticipated to have an excellent production capacity of nearly 15,000 metric tons per year.
Pharmaceutical Industry dominates the acetonitrile market in terms of End-User
Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical industry is maintaining its lead in the acetonitrile market with a high share of 52.3%. The growth of the segment is attributable to the fact that governments and private bodies are pouring high investments in the pharmaceuticals sector for the development of novel drugs. Additionally, the exceptional physical and chemical properties of acetonitrile make it suitable for use in the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, it can easily synthesize certain vitamins and amino acids and also act as an excellent solvent in the production of insulin and antibiotics, which will boost the growth of the market during the study period.
The Asia-Pacific acetonitrile market is likely to grow at the highest CAGR
Asia-Pacific is maintaining its lead with around 50.5% of the market share. The region is the largest producer of acetonitrile. Moreover, China is one of the largest consumers of acetonitrile due to its strong pharmaceutical sector and continuous R&D activities. Moreover, growing efforts in the country for the development of new medicines, drugs, and pesticides will wrap off growth opportunities for the acetonitrile market.
Competitive Landscape
Key players analyzed in the global acetonitrile market are Biosolve Chimie, Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc., INEOS, Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd., Tedia Company, Inc., Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., AnQore, GFS Chemicals Inc, Honeywell Research Chemicals, Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Connect Chemicals GmbH, Imperial Chemical Corporation, Pharmco-Aaper, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Robinson Brothers, Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd., Concord Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited, Unigel, and others.
Segmentation Overview
Global Acetonitrile Market is categorized based on types, purity grade, application, end-user, and by region. The industry trends in the global marketplace are subdivided into different segments in order to get a holistic view of the market.
Following are the different segments of the Global Acetonitrile Market:
By Type:
Derivative
Solvent
By Grade (Purity):
99.99%
99.9%
99.8%
99.5%
Others
By Application:
Laboratory
Agricultural Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Specialty Chemicals
Others
By End-User:
Agricultural Industry
Analytical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
