Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,648 in the last 365 days.

TextUs Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics

TextUs for Microsoft Dynamics 365 introduces integrated, two-way text messaging capabilities to industry-leading CRM.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs is proud to announce its completed integration with Microsoft Dynamics, bringing its leading text messaging platform to Microsoft’s collection of intelligent business applications.  

Together, TextUs + Microsoft Dynamics enables sales and customer service teams to send and receive real-time, two-way text messages from Microsoft Dynamics to enhance communication workflows and boost response rates. Text conversations are logged back into Microsoft Dynamics, making SMS a seamless extension of current business systems, and streamlining data into one system of record.  Further, TextUs keeps teams informed so they can engage prospects and customers more effectively. 



Key Features of TextUs + Microsoft Dynamics:

  • Conversational Texting. Increase prospect and customer engagement by adding two-way texting to Microsoft Dynamics, and use built-in quick text features for a fully integrated experience. 
  • Rich Texting Capabilities. Increase sales engagement and efficiency with message templates, rich media, link tracking, and more. 
  • Seamless Contact Import. Save time by seamlessly importing contact numbers from Microsoft Dynamics into TextUs. 
  • Conversation Logging. Keep your team on the same page by auto-logging text communications back into Microsoft Dynamics for a single system of record.



“Texting has become an integral part of sales communication strategy,” notes Doug Render, SVP of Product at TextUs.  “We are excited to deliver this integration to the many teams using Microsoft Dynamics to better enhance their workflows and reach more prospects and customers more effectively through two way SMS. This integration will provide Dynamics users with an integrated, native feel texting solution that will enhance overall communication and productivity.”

More information about the TextUs + Microsoft Dynamics integration can be found at https://textus.com/integrations/microsoft-dynamics

About TextUs
TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees.  TextUs integrates with several applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems.  The company serves many different verticals such as sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, corporate human resources, healthcare, property management, financial services, nonprofits, and more. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time.  To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

Attachments 


Maggie Mistovich
www.textus.com
7208008105
maggie@textus.com

You just read:

TextUs Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.