A Non-Profit Organization, Totally Positive Productions, Is All Set To Produce Spoken Word Concert For The Youth And Adults Featuring Respectable Artists

The company produces activities for youth ages one and up and adults to deter gang and drug involvement.

As a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, Totally Positive Productions (TPP) was established in 1993 with a mission to promote Positive Rap, Singing, Dance, Theater, and Spoken Word Talent Competitions, along with developing positive "Off the Street" activities for youth and adults as a deterrent to drug and gang involvement. Providing free services to low-income families in economically disadvantaged Chicago neighborhoods for 27 years has earned the company a reputation and recognition. More than 30,000 youth, adults, and families have been served by Totally Positive Productions, most of whom have an annual income under $10,000. Four honored artists, including Antonette Wilkins, Anita Riddle, Soulful Ambitions, and Just Mic “Da Poet”, will perform at the company's spoken word concert for youth and adults.

Being a reputed company, Totally Positive Productions is an award-winning non-profit organization that provides several services and activities on an ongoing basis. The company aims to provide these services featuring several esteemed special guest performers, including 15-year-old R&B and Hip-Hop singer Blake Schaffer. Moreover, the event is set to take place on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:00pm at Logan Center for the Arts, hosted by the founder of Totally Positive Productions, named Taj Jones. The tickets are offered at affordable rate of $20.00 and can be purchased online at tickets.uchicago.edu.

"This year marks our 29th anniversary in providing services to youth and adults in economically disadvantaged communities throughout the Chicago area. During these years, we have served over 30,000 youth, adults, and families with an annual income of less than $10, 000," says the CEO of Totally Positive Productions.

Besides offering fun and exciting Positive Rap, Singing, Dance, and Spoken Word Talent Competitions, Totally Positive Productions provides a wide array of other services, including After-School/Weekend Service-Learning Projects, TPP Community Works Crime Prevention Program, Educational Resource Referrals, Free Educational/Cultural Enrichment Trips, Youth, Adult/Senior Employment and Training Program and Community Service Hours.

"Here at TPP, we aim to produce positive rap, singing, dancing, theater, and spoken word talent competitions as well as produce positive "Off the Street" activities for youths and adults ages seven and up – as a deterrent to the gang and drug involvement," the CEO further states.

Attendees can also call the Logan Center for the Arts Box Office at 1-773-702-2787.

For more information, click on the website, https://www.totallypositiveproductions.com/.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Totally Positive Productions


Contact Person:

Mr. Tajudeena Jones


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://www.totallypositiveproductions.com/

