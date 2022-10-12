Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,528 in the last 365 days.

Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. UMG will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on 27 October 2022 after that day's close of the Euronext market.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, 27 October 2022, at 6:15PM CEST. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on investors.universalmusic.com and a link to the replay will be available after the call.

While listeners may use the webcast, a dial-in telephone number is required for investors and analysts to ask questions. Investors and analysts interested in asking questions can pre-register for a dial-in line at investors.universalmusic.com under the "Financial Reports" tab.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-september-30-2022-301646750.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

You just read:

Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.