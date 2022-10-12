Submit Release
Three New Articles Presenting Japanese Research Universities, Partnership with Africa and Autumnal Scenes: Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA"

TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." This month, the president of Keio University, one of Japan's top private schools, and the promising young CEO of an AI startup discuss the role of world-class research universities in innovation, rural revitalization, and more. Other articles are about an international conference on Africa's development and on splendid and tasty autumn in Japan.

  • Research Universities Seek to be Competitive and Collaborative The president of Keio University and a promising CEO of an AI startup discuss what it takes to be a world-class research university.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/09/research_universities.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

  • Fostering a Sustainable Japan-Africa Partnership

At TICAD 8 in Tunisia, Japan announced that it will invest $30 billion to support Africa's development.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/09/japan-africa_partnership.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

  • Colors and Savors of Autumn Reflect Japan

Autumn's colors of graceful Himeji Castle and the mysterious Goshikinuma ponds are set off by the savor of fleshy oysters.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/09/colors_and_savors.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

