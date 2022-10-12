AIR ASTANA EXPANDS GLOBAL SALES CAPABILITIES AND INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER BASE WITH WORLDTICKET

The Central Asian carrier now has powerful international ticketing and revenue-generating capabilities to enter new markets using WorldTicket's distribution technology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan, has partnered with WorldTicket to increase its international coverage into over 190 markets. WorldTicket (W2) is a travel distribution technology company that helps airlines efficiently grow their global sales reach and will provide Air Astana with global ticketing and GDS distribution solutions to help the carrier scale its international presence.

Air Astana is restoring its international flight network to pre-pandemic levels and plans to add 24 new aircraft to its fleet. WorldTicket will support the carrier's expansion plans with connectivity into key European cities, smaller markets, and underserved regions.

"As markets reopen and we resume international flights and regain 2019 demand levels, our partnership with WorldTicket will help us expand to new destinations," said Adel Dauletbek, Vice-President Marketing and Sales of Air Astana. "Working with WorldTicket allows us to grow our passenger base, access a wider array of travel options for customers, and generate additional revenue."

Immediate access to an expansive distribution network of airlines and agents

While Air Astana already connects to top European hubs like London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Istanbul (IST), and Frankfurt (FRA), the airline can now easily tap into new and niche travel markets using the company's W2 Ticketing solution for an expanded distribution network; travel agents worldwide can book Air Astana flights in all the major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) including Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport.

"Air Astana joins our fast-growing airline network at a pivotal time for airlines as they look to rebuild capacity and revenue," said Peer Winter, VP of Commercial Business Development at WorldTicket. "Through our combined W2 Aggregation and Ticketing solutions, Air Astana can grow its international network and sales reach at speed and scale, both of which are vital for improving load factors and driving much-needed revenues."

Increased travel options for passengers

With passenger demand in Europe during June 2022 enjoying a 25% share of worldwide traffic, according to IATA data, Air Astana passengers flying into the region can optimize their booking and travel experience with air and rail provided on the same itinerary using WorldTicket's technology. Travelers flying into Frankfurt, Hanover, or Amsterdam can now book onward connections with Europe's largest railway operator, Deutsche Bahn (DB), either directly with the airline or through traditional and online travel agencies.

As regional and global travel demand levels return, the company's W2 Aggregation and Ticketing solutions provide airlines with the most cost-effective technology to quickly expand their distribution and reach in response to market needs without adding IT complexity or lengthy implementation times.

Travel agents also benefit from both W2 solutions by processing more itineraries at scale and providing customers with more travel options that improve agents' revenue and profitability.

About Air Astana

Established in 2001 and operating regular flights since May 15, 2002, Air Astana is Kazakhstan's national airline based in Almaty. Air Astana is a joint venture between Kazakhstan's national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna (51%) and BAE Systems (49%). From its main bases at Astana and Almaty airports, the carrier operates scheduled domestic service and service to international destinations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

About World Ticket

WorldTicket (IATA Codes W1/W2) is a leading provider of sophisticated global ticketing and distribution services to more than 75 airlines across the globe. WorldTicket has its own AOC holding airline, FlexFlight, operating under the IATA code W2, enabling airlines to easily outsource their distribution and ticketing functions to WorldTicket. WorldTicket solutions are NDC Level 4 certified by IATA. Founded in 2002, WorldTicket is headquartered in Copenhagen, with offices in Miami, Bangkok, Warsaw, Kyiv and Beijing, and is a subsidiary of US investment firm 777 Partners. Visit www.worldticket.com to learn more.

