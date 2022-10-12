Automotive Sensors Market Size Worth USD 15.6 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.38% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Automotive Sensors market size is projected to grow from USD 10.44 billion in 2020 to USD 15.6 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 6.38% during forecast period;

According to our analysts, the factors such as rising demand for modern safety, comfort, and technological features is expected to boost the market's growth. Moreover, the rising popularity and adoption of autonomous vehicles in the coming years may surge the growth of the market.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 202 to 2028 CAGR 6.38% 2028 Value Projection USD 15.6 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 10.10 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Sensor Type, By Application Type, By Vehicle Type and By Region Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles to Augment Market Growth Improving Disposable Income Levels to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific





COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

The humanitarian crisis has hampered the growth of the global automotive industry. The demand for passenger and commercial vehicles has reduced during the pandemic. The low production of vehicles due to the low available workforce has affected the market growth. The stringent lockdowns and curfews imposed by the governments of several nations have disrupted the global supply chain and logistical networks and declined the growth of the market. Some players in the Asia countries are recovering swiftly compared to others. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to last for a long duration, and the market is expected to witness strong growth once the pandemic is over.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles to Augment Market Growth

Manufacturers incorporate non-contact 3D magnetic sensors to replace the optical systems or potentiometers that use conventional position-sensing methods. These sensors improve driver concentration by eliminating manual control functions, including infotainment and vehicle lighting. Hence, the rising adoption of such advanced technologies is likely to boost the global automotive sensors market growth. Additionally, the emphasis on comfort and safety has increased in recent years. The growing demand for connected vehicles, new technology features, and new energy vehicles is expected to boost the market's growth.

Autonomous vehicles have gained striking growth due to technological advancements and the growing consumer awareness for autonomous vehicles. The increasing adoption of automotive sensors and vehicles is likely to amplify market growth in the coming years.

However, the high costs of automotive sensors due to low production may hinder the market growth.

Industry Developments:

June 2021: Navya and Valeo extended their industrial and technological collaboration for autonomous shuttles. Navya will share the functional and technological data gathered during experiments, and Valeo will furnish Navya with sensors that enable vehicles to comprehend their surroundings.

June 2020: Vitesco Technologies, the powertrain business division of Continental, partnered with Japan-based ROHM Semiconductor for the supply of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices. The SiC components will be utilized by Vitesco to boost the efficiency of its power electronics in electric vehicles, as this material facilitates better use of electrical energy stored in EV batteries.

January 2020: Bosch became the first company to develop a long-range LiDAR system ready for production, which is expected to accelerate the advancements in autonomous driving. The system is designed to cover both long and short ranges and can be combined with existing radar and camera setups.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Geneva, Switzerland)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Denso Corporation (Kariya, Japan)

NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Dallas, U.S.)

Allegro Microsystems, LLC (New Hampshire, U.S.)

CTS Corporation (Illinois, U.S.)

Elmos Semiconductor (Dortmund, Germany)

Sensata Technologies (Attleboro, Massachusetts, U.S.)





Segmentation Analysis-

On the basis of sensor type, the market is segmented into position sensor, speed sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and others.

On the basis of application type, the market is fragmented into ADAS, exhaust, chassis, powertrain, and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is trifurcated into heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and passenger cars.

Geographically, the market is classified into four major regions- Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Key Benefits for Automotive Sensors Market:

The Automotive Sensors market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Sensors market during the forecast period.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Automotive Sensors market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Regional Insights:



Improving Disposable Income Levels to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to gain the largest portion of the global automotive sensors market share. The improving personal disposable income levels and available cheap labor are expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, improving government regulations for road safety is expected to augment the growth of the market. For instance, the Ministry of Road Transport, India, has mandated the installation of alert systems, airbags, seatbelt reminders, and reverse parking sensors for speeds above 80 km/h. Also, in case of electronic system failure, a manual override for the central locking system is necessary for all cars manufactured post 1st July 2019.

Europe is expected to witness immense growth due to the improving fuel efficiency and safety norms. The government has mandated safety features such as risky road user detection systems and tire pressure monitoring for buses, vans, and trucks from 2022. These factors are likely to augment the growth of the market in upcoming years.

North America is likely to witness substantial growth due to the growing electric vehicle adoption. Additionally, the growing demand for autonomous vehicles may foster growth for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Launch New Products to Garner Growth in the Market

The market is fairly competitive, and NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and STMicroelectronics comprise the key players in the global market. The key players emphasize increased research and development activities to produce high-performance and low-power-consuming sensors.

The key players focus on developing new products, patents, technological advancements, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and others to generate greater revenues and improve their market presence. For instance, Melexis unveiled next-generation current sensors for automotive power-conversion applications in June 2021. The sensors possess beneficial attributes such as integrated over-current detection circuity, increased resolution, and 3.3V or 5V operation capabilities.





Automotive Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Sensor Type:

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

Others

By Application Type:

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

ADAS

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

