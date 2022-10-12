The global Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) has confirmed their Annual Conference will return with a new hybrid format this December.

The global Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) today announced plans to resume their annual conference in a new hybrid format this December. This year, the DROI annual conference will take place in Paris, France. Formal invitations are expected to be issued by the end of October.

The annual DROI conference allows the formal discussion and analysis of DROI’s Intramural Institutional Intelligence (I3) reports with global investors and funding bodies in one central space. DROI represents, deploys and contracts some of the world's greatest multifaceted minds in research and organizational intelligence, helping investors better understand the intramural operations of government-funded institutions and research organizations around the world.

A representative of DROI said: "We are pleased to be stepping back into our conventional format for this years’ annual DROI conference. The annual conference has played an important part in how we are able to deliver intramural insights and first-hand agent reports to investors and funding bodies we work with."

The agenda for this years’ DROI annual conference is expected to be published online by October 15th 2022. To learn more about the Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI), please visit https://droi.org.

Media Contact

Company Name: Directorate of Research & Organizational Intelligence (DROI)

Contact Person: Sandra Richards

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://droi.org



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Directorate of Research and Organizational Intelligence (DROI) Announces 2022 Annual Conference