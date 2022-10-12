At 6.1% CAGR, Biomaterials Market Size, Share is Expected to Reach US$ 63.7 Billion by 2030 | Demand, Regional Analysis and Trends Forecast Report

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global biomaterials market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 39.7 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 63.7 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.1%

Biomaterials Introduction

Biomaterials can be perceived as a material of synthetic or natural sources and serve their utility as implants to replace any impaired tissue or organ in order to enhance its functional capability. In the present day and age, biomaterials play a vital role in the field of medicine—reinstating function and assisting in treatment and cure for people after disease or injury.

Biomaterials could be both - synthetic or natural and are employed in medical applications to encourage, improve, or substitute impaired tissue, organ or biological function.





Biomaterials Market Dynamics

Biomaterials can be understood as synthetically obtained natural or synthetic materials that play a vital role in medical technology to enhance the functional capabilities of impaired organs and tissues. These biomaterials further find its application in communicating with biological systems for clinical purposes and remedies of dental, cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other chronic diseases among the population is majorly boosting the demand of biomaterials across the global market.

In addition to that, the huge funding by government organizations to commence and set in motion new products across the world together with a surge in awareness with regard to the benefits of biomaterials products is also estimated to grow substantially in the forthcoming years.





Biomaterials Market Segmentation

The global biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region

By Type

Metallic Biomaterials

Stainless Steel

Titanium & Titanium Alloys

Cobalt-Chrome Alloys

Gold

Silver

Magnesium

Polymeric Biomaterials

Polymethylmethacrylate

Polyethylene

Polyester

Silicone Rubber

Nylon

Polyetheretherketone

Other Polymeric Biomaterials

Ceramics

Calcium Phosphate

Zirconia

Aluminum Oxide

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Glass

Natural Biomaterials

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Gelatin

Fibrin

Cellulose

By Application

Catheters

Stents

Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Sensors

Heart Valves

Vascular Grafts

Guidewires

Others

Orthopedic

Joint Replacement

Knee Replacement

Hip Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

thers

viscosupplementation

Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation

Suture Anchors

Interference Screws

Meniscal Repair Tacks

Meshes

Spine

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Fusion Surgeries

Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization Surgeries

Pedicle-Based Rod Systems

Interspinous Spacers

Artificial Discs

Fracture Fixation Devices

Bone Plates

Screws

Pins

Rods

Wires

Synthetics Bone Grafts

Ophthalmology

Contact Lenses

Intraocular Lenses

Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues

Synthetic Corneas

Others

Dental

Dental Implants

Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes

Dental Membranes

Tissue Regeneration

Plastic Surgery

Soft-Tissue Fillers

Craniofacial Surgery

Wound Healing

Wound Closure Devices

Sutures

Staples

Surgical Hemostats

Internal Tissue Sealants

Adhesion Barriers

Hernia Meshes

Tissue Engineering

Scaffolds for Regenerative Medicine

Nanomaterials for Biosensing

Tailoring of Inorganic Nanoparticles

Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications

Shunting Systems

Cortical Neural Prosthetics

Hydrogel Scaffolds for CNS Repair

Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

Other Applications

Drug Delivery Systems

Gastrointestinal Applications

Bariatric Surgery

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Biomaterials Market Key Players

The key participating players of the global biomaterials market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Corbion, Royal DSM, Evonik Industries, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Cam Bioceramics B.V., CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, and Gelita AG, among others.

