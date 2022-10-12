LumiraDx named by Frost & Sullivan as the 2022 Europe Technology Innovation Leader in the Microfluidics Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

The research company recognizes LumiraDx for uniquely leveraging its technology to meet customers’ needs and capitalizing on new growth opportunities

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, announced it has been named by Frost & Sullivan as the 2022 Europe Technology Innovation Leader for the microfluidics point-of-care (POC) diagnostics industry. The award recognizes companies that have introduced the best underlying technologies for achieving product and customer success while driving future business value.



LumiraDx was awarded for its POC Platform, which leverages active microfluidic technology to deliver comprehensive, accurate, and real-time diagnoses across a growing test menu to healthcare providers at the point of need.

The Frost and Sullivan research report evaluates companies based on a commitment to innovation, application diversity, commercial success, customer acquisition, and growth potential. The report cited LumiraDx’s broad menu of tests and sample types, advanced technology which simplifies, scales down, and integrates lab system principles into the low-cost POC platform and organizational structure which supports rapid innovation and customer acquisition.

Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst with Frost and Sullivan, stated, “LumiraDx stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation while also achieving commercial success. By deploying over 25,000 POC devices in more than 100 countries to physician offices, pharmacies, acute and emergency care, and global health systems, we see not only present commercial success but also immense growth potential.”

David Walton, LumiraDx Chief Commercial Officer, stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan as a Technology Innovation Leader. LumiraDx’s next-generation point of care platform, including a broad menu of tests, is driving a transformation in community healthcare. Our advanced active microfluidic technology is met with our mission to increase access to testing and bring trusted results closer to the patient. We are proud of what we have accomplished since our founding in 2014 and look forward to continued innovation.”

The full Frost and Sullivan research report may be viewed here.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease.

More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

