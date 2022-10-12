US$ 217.8 Billion, Bioenergy Market Report | Growth Rate 7.6% To 2030

AMR Logo

Bioenergy Market Product, Feedstock, Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Bioenergy Top Industry Contenders

The key players operating and profiled in the bioenergy market report include EnviTec Biogas AG, Babcock & Wilcox, Orsted A/S, Fortum Oyj, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Pacific Bioenergy Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Enerkem, and MVV Energie AG. Other players operating in the value chain of the global bioenergy market are POET, ADM, Ameresco, inc., Biomass Engineering Limited, A2A SPA, Drax Group, Enexor Energy, Green Plains, Inc., and others.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the bioenergy market size was valued at $102.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $217.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.1%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, Europe dominated the global bioenergy market with more than 47.5% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Heat generation is the fastest-growing application segment in the global bioenergy market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021–2030.

In 2020, the liquid biofuel segment accounted for about 40.2% of the share in the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2020, the solid waste segment accounted for 36.8% bioenergy market share in the year 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.3% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global market.

Significant development of end-use industries such as manufacturing, building & construction, transportation, and power generation fuels growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period.

In addition, increase in demand for biomass and biofuels for efficient heat generation in Europe and North America is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the disadvantages of bioenergy such as high cost & space for plant setup, less efficiency of ethanol as compared to gasoline, and risk of deforestation in the future are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Rise in demand for sustainable electricity, transportation fuels, heat generation, and other purposes is expected to fuel growth of the bioenergy market for solid waste during the forecast period.

Rapid growth of the transportation sector across the globe is expected to fuel growth of the global bioenergy market from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in investments and R&D toward bioenergy to achieve future renewable energy targets by European Union member states is expected to augment growth of the Europe bioenergy market during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for liquid biofuels from power generation applications in building & construction, residential, and other commercial applications is further anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Bioenergy Market

The global bioenergy market has witnessed steady growth in 2020, owing to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has negatively impacted various industries and countries, thereby decreasing manpower across the globe, which decreased consumer spending and thus, decreased demand for vehicles, construction equipment, transportation, heat generation, and others.

However, owing to the lockdown imposed across the globe, there is a supply-demand gap, which resulted in halt in supply for equipment used in bioenergy production.

In Europe, economies, such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy followed stringent measures, such as maintaining social distance and limiting movements to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bioenergy is the form of energy generated by using bio-based sources such as agricultural waste, solid waste, animal manure & human sewage, biomass, and others.

Bioenergy offers various key benefits such as carbon neutrality, independency on fossil fuels, less cost, wide availability, less environmental pollution, less landfills, and others.

