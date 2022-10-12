PHILIPPINES, October 12 - Press Release

October 12, 2022 Gatchalian urges Meralco to ensure electricity supply after ERC's rejection of rate hike petition Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to ensure a continuous supply of energy for its customers following a recent decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) denying a petition for a rate increase made by the power distribution giant and the power-generation arm of San Miguel Corporation (SMC). "As the contracting party of the power supply agreement, Meralco should assure customers of continuous supply of electricity and rates in accordance with their contract with SMC," Gatchalian said, adding that the decision was a good precedent to ensure industry players abide by their contracts. "I commend ERC for upholding the rule of law. This long-awaited decision sets a good precedent that industry players should bear the consequences of their business decisions, particularly in cases that affect the welfare of consumers," Gatchalian said. The ERC's decision stemmed from a decision in 2019 by SMC's electricity arm SMC Global Power Holdings Corporation (SMGCP) and its subsidiaries to enter into two fixed-price agreements to supply energy to Meralco consumers--one with its Sual coal-fired power plant in Pangasinan and the other with Ilijan natural gas plant in Batangas. At the time the deal was made, coal prices were around $65 per metric ton (MT) which have since risen to over $400/MT. Also, thinning supply from the Malampaya natural gas field resulted in the draining of Ilijan. As a result, San Miguel had to buy power from the spot market. "We recognize that ERC's job is a very delicate act of balancing the interests of consumers and industry players. Given the many difficulties that consumers continue to experience amid higher inflation rates and continuing depreciation of the peso, we commend the ERC for its decision as it will hopefully provide some relief for consumers," the lawmaker said. Dapat tiyakin ng Meralco ang suplay ng kuryente kasunod ng pagtanggi ng ERC sa petisyong taas singil - Gatchalian Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Manila Electric Company (Meralco) na tiyakin ang tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente para sa mga customer nito kasunod ng desisyon kamakailan ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na tanggihan ang petisyon para sa pagtataas ng singil na inihain ng Meralco at ng power-generation arm ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC). "Bilang contracting party ng power supply agreement, dapat tiyakin ng Meralco sa mga customer na tuloy-tuloy ang suplay ng kuryente alinsunod sa kanilang kontrata sa SMC," ayon kay Gatchalian. "Pinupuri ko ang ERC sa pagpapatupad nito ng batas. Ito ay isang magandang balita upang matiyak rin na ang ibang manlalaro sa industriya ay sumusunod sa kanilang mga kontrata," dagdag ng senador. Ang desisyon ng ERC ay nagmula sa desisyon noong 2019 ng electricity arm ng SMC na San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corporation (SMCGP) at mga subsidiary nito na pumasok sa dalawang kasunduan para magsuplay ng enerhiya sa mga customer ng Meralco--sa Sual coal-fired power plant sa Pangasinan at Ilijan natural gas plant sa Batangas. Noong pirmahan ang mga kasunduan, ang presyo ng coal ay nasa $65 / metric ton (MT) na mula noon ay tumaas sa mahigit $400/MT. Ang pagnipis ng suplay mula sa Malampaya natural gas field ay nagresulta sa pagkatuyo ng planta ng Ilijan. Dahil dito, napilitan ang San Miguel na bumili ng enerhiya sa ibang bansa sa mas mataas na halaga, na nagreresulta sa pagkalugi nito. Ito ang nanghikayat na maghain ng petisyon sa ERC para magtaas ng singil na tinanggihan naman ng ERC. "Kinikilala natin na mahirap ang trabaho ng ERC para balansehin ang interes ng mga consumers at mga industry players. Dahil patuloy na nakakaranas ng paghihirap ang mga consumers sa gitna ng patuloy na pagtaas ng inflation at pagbaba ng halaga ng piso, pinupuri namin ang ERC sa desisyon nito dahil makakapagbigay ito ng ginhawa para sa mga consumers," ayon sa kanya.