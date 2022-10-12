Submit Release
REACTION OF SEN NANCY BINAY on Pulse Asia survey that about 9 in 10 Filipinos see "fake news" as a problem in the country

PHILIPPINES, October 12 - Press Release
October 12, 2022

I don't think legislation is necessary. The Constitution guarantees free speech, and it would be ironic if we regulate or restrict speech or other expression dahil magkaiba tayo ng opinyon o pananaw.

But I also believe that fake news is an uncontrolled virus. In these times when every bit of information is unvetted and unverified, maraming naniniwala sa tsismis at mali-maling impormasyon. At kung walang magsasalita para iwasto ang mga maling impormasyong natatanggap ng publiko, paniguradong mananaig ang kasinungalingan.

Media, academe, historians and even those in the private and public sectors are often victims of fake news. Kaya we need people or even non-government watchdogs who can refute fake news publicly. Mas makakatulong kung may program or campaign ang gobyerno, together with the academe and the private sector in fighting fake news. Sa ganitong paraan, we know which and who to trust, and somehow put some sense of credibility to the information or news that we receive.

