Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Share | 13.8% CAGR To 2030

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market Service, Technology, End-Use(Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement)

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Top Industry Contenders

The major players studied and profiled in the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fluor Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Linde Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JGC Holdings Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Aker Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., and Halliburton. Other players operating in this market include C-Capture Ltd., Tandem Technical, Carbicrete, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Total S.A., and Equinor ASA.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% in terms of revenue.

In 2020, North America dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with around 42.5% share, in terms of revenue.

The capture service segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with 70.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

The oil & gas segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with 57.6% of the share in terms of revenue.

The post-combustion capture segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market with around 45.8% of the share in terms of revenue.

The oxy-fuel combustion capture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% in terms of revenue.

Demand for carbon capture, utilization, and storage has witnessed tremendous growth driven by increasing penetration in end-use industries such as oil & gas, power generation, iron & steel, chemical & petrochemical, cement, and others.

All industry players are investing heavily to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via investment, contracts, and partnerships. For instance, Shell is a giant MNC and has undertaken several CCSU pilot projects which include the world’s largest CCSU project, in Alberta, Canada.

As result of a partnership between Shell, Canada Energy and Chevron, Quest was formed, which is a fully integrated CCSU project.

Chevron is also leading a CCSU project, where natural gas will travel through undersea pipelines to a liquefied natural gas plant at the Gorgon gas fields in the Western Australia.

As the floating structure can harness wind resources even at deep water level, it is more effective in narrow continental shelf region with sea water depth more than 200 meter.

Some of the major factors that drive the demand for carbon capture, utilization, and storage include growing focus on reducing CO2 emissions, supporting government initiatives and increasing demand for CO2-EOR techniques.

High cost of carbon capture and storage and decreasing crude oil prices are expected to hamper the growth of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market during the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market

CCUS is primarily used across power plants and natural gas processing plants where COVID-19 has imposed a very minimal impact. However, due to lockdown imposed across various countries, it has impacted commercial sectors, such as cement plants, chemical plants, and others, which plays a very small role in the CCUS market and after the reopening of these industries also adapt to the changes quickly and started their operations after a couple of months of lockdown.

Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere.

