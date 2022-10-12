Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Projected to Reach $6,169.37 Mn by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 2030

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size was valued at $3,126.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,169.37 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact to flue the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market

• Most market are experiencing a decline, especially in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market.

Based on type, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is segmented into pirfenidone and nintedanib. Pirfenidone is expected to dominate the market during the analysis period, as the drug helps reduce scarring and thereby preserve lung function. Nintedanib is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment holds the largest share of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in 2020. This segment is expected to exhibit high growth rate due to rapid growth in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Increasing population rates, technological advancements, and lifestyle changes worldwide.

North America accounted for more than 41.23% of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for IPF drugs, increase in the number of trained medical professionals and supportive reimbursement policies in the health care system have contributed to this.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• AstraZeneca Plc,

• Biogen Inc.,

• Boehringer Ingelheim,

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche,

• FibroGen, Inc.,

• Mission Therapeutics.,

• GNI Group Ltd,

• Galapagos NV,

• Biogen,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.,

• Shiongi Co Ltd.

