Renewable Methanol Market growing at a CAGR of 5.8% | Keep on top of market trends and discover new market insights

The conversion of industrial and agricultural wastages into renewable methanol create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for sustainable energy sources, ease of availability of renewable methanol, and stringent government regulation to reduce the CO2 emission drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market. However, lack of infrastructure and high installation cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the conversion of industrial and agricultural wastages into renewable methanol create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

According to the report, the global renewable methanol industry was pegged at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The transportation segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around one-third of the global renewable methanol market. This is attributed to the properties of renewable methanol such as high hydrogen to carbon ration. However, the power generation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for electricity and ability of methanol to replace oil as a fuel.

The Renewable methanol market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Renewable methanol Companies covered market:- Advanced Chemical Technologies, Carbon Recycling International (CRI), BASF SE, Fraunhofer, Enerkem, Nordic Green and Other.

The municipal solid waste segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global renewable methanol market. However, the CO2 emission segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, due to stringent regulations from governments and increase in adoption by several companies to utilize CO2 in the process.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Renewable methanol market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Renewable methanol market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

