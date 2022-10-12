Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market to hit US$ 8.12 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market by Application (Scar Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Restoration of Volume / Fullness), by End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2021 to reach US$ 8.12 Billion by 2030.

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market has been analyzed from three perspectives: by application, end-user, and region.

Advances in hyaluronic acid-based dermal filling technologies for wrinkle treatment, as well as an increase in cosmetic surgeries, new product launches, and an aging population, are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For example, the total number of adults over 65 in Mexico in 2020 was 57,13,086 according to the Mexico National Institute of Statistics and Geography's Population and Housing Board 2020. As wrinkles become more common with age, the aging population prefers such procedures.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Based on applications, the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is segmented into:

Scar Treatment

Lip Enhancements

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Volume/ Fullness Restoration

The wrinkle correction treatment segment accounts for the majority market share. The market growth is attributed to increased aging effects among the middle-aged population, as well as the growing popularity of influencer culture. Additionally, the demand for lip enhancements and face structure correction is expected to grow during the forecast period. There is also high demand for fillers among young people. Moreover, the introduction of new innovative products is also expected to boost the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘by End-User’

The end-users of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers include:

Specialty And Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Clinics

The market is dominated by specialty and dermatology clinics. On the other hand, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Various companies in the dermal fillers market are expanding their global footprint, maintaining the brand name, and meeting growing end-user demand through strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, and product portfolio expansions.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable policies, and the growing number of plastic surgery treatments, North America is expected to have a significant market share. The growth in Europe is attributed to the increased aging population and their interest in non-invasive dermatology practices for achieving a youthful and radiant look. Additionally, the presence of major market players in the region increases awareness of products and their advantages. In comparison to other regions, Asia Pacific has the most significant potential for the global market for hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers. There is an evident increase in demand for cosmetic procedures. South Korea will dominate the hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler market due to the highest demand for dermal filling procedures in Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market are

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Allergan plc

BioPlus Co., Ltd

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals SAS

Candela Medical, Inc

Anika Therapeutics, Inc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pharvaris Netherlands B.V.

